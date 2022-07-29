Keene man charged with selling methamphetamine

Jul. 29—Keene police arrested a city resident Thursday on a charge alleging he sold methamphetamine, the department said in a news release that afternoon.

Police charged Nicholas Rowe, 37, with a felony count of sale of a controlled drug after executing a search warrant at his house and seizing more than 160 grams of methamphetamine and $14,000, the release states.

Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney said Thursday that he expects additional charges against Rowe.

Rowe is being held at the county jail pending his arraignment at 1 p.m. on Friday in Cheshire County Superior Court, the release states.

The investigation into Rowe was begun as part of Operation Granite Shield, a state-funded initiative targeting illicit drug distribution in New Hampshire, and was conducted jointly with Homeland Security Investigations, the release says.

The news release does not provide any additional details on the investigation leading to Rowe's arrest or say what street he lives on.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Detective Jennifer Truman at the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9813.

