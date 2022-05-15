Keene man identified as victim of Green Street shooting

May 15—KEENE — A Keene man was identified as the victim of the shooting Friday evening on Green Street in the Elm City, according to a news release from the N.H. Attorney General's Office Sunday afternoon.

Kristopher W. Chagnon, 27, of Keene was outside of 6 Green St. and injured with a gunshot wound when police arrived around 8:40 p.m., the release says. He was taken to the hospital from the scene, where he later died.

An autopsy — performed Sunday by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg — determined Chagnon's cause of death was a single gunshot wound and is considered a homicide, the release says.

The people involved in the incident have been identified, and based on the information known to investigators at this time, there is no known danger to the public, according to the release.

The investigation — lead by N.H. Attorney General John F. Formella, N.H. State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes, and Keene Police Chief Steven Russo — is ongoing. The release says whether the person who shot Chagnon acted in self-defense is under consideration.

Michael Garrity, spokesman for the AG's Office, said Sunday afternoon that there is no one in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

