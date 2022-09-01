Keene man receives suspended sentences on sexual assault charges

Sep. 1—A Keene man accused of sexually assaulting two children between 2016 and 2018, when the man was under 18, has received suspended sentences after pleading guilty to several charges.

Hayden Michael Carney, now 20, had faced several charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault in Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord. He pleaded guilty to a single count of AFSA; an amended charge of second degree assault, a felony; and two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault in late July, according to court documents.

Judge Brian Tucker sentenced Carney on the aggravated felonious sexual assault charge to 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, all suspended on the condition he maintain good behavior, court documents state. Tucker sentenced him to another 3 1/2 to 7 years in prison, all suspended, and two years probation on the second degree assault charge. On the sexual assault charges, he received one-year jail sentences, both of which were suspended in full, according to court documents.

In court documents, prosecutors say Carney was under 18 when he assaulted the two children, both of whom he knew. A report by a counselor submitted into the court record states reports of Carney's behavior began in early adolescence and ended when he was about 16 or 17. That counselor's report states that there have been no reports of sexually abusive behavior by Carney as an adult and notes that "the research on adolescent offenders indicates very low base rates for sexual recidivism."

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed several other charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, court filings indicate. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victims. With his conviction, Carney has been required to register with the state as a sex offender.

A lawyer for Carney did not return a request for comment Wednesday.

