Keene man sentenced after pleading guilty to possessing firearm as felon

Sep. 29—A Keene man previously convicted of robbery has been sentenced to a jail term on new charges after he pleaded guilty last month to possessing a firearm as a felon.

Cheshire County Superior Court Judge Jacki Smith on Aug. 31 sentenced Lance M. Curavoo, 41, to one year in the county jail on a felony count of possessing a dangerous weapon as a felon, according to court documents.

Smith credited Curavoo 287 days toward that sentence, which also includes three years of probation, for time spent incarcerated while his case was pending, court documents state.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to drop several other felony charges, including two counts of receiving a stolen firearm and two counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to court documents.

Curavoo pleaded guilty to one count of robbery for robbing the Savings Bank of Walpole branch on Court Street in Keene in 2017. He was sentenced to 1 1/2 to four years in N.H. State Prison in March 2018. He was on parole at the time of his most recent arrest last November. He was ordered held without bail at the time.

The new charge Curavoo was sentenced on arose after police discovered a photo of an M1 Garand rifle on the cellphone of a suspect in a separate case, according to an affidavit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. Police said in court documents that the same World War II-era firearm had been reported stolen from a Keene apartment on July 15, 2021.

The man whose phone police had searched told police that he turned over the gun, as well as two guitars and a bike, to another man (who later told police he turned the gun over to Curavoo) to pay a drug debt, the affidavit by Keene Detective Andrew K. Lippincott states.

On Nov. 18, 2021, police arrested Curavoo on a warrant and charged him with receiving a stolen firearm, according to Lippincott. When police executed a search warrant for Curavoo's vehicle, they found a second firearm, a Sig Sauer P365 9MM, with a serial number indicating it had been reported stolen from a vehicle on Nov. 1, 2020, the affidavit states.

