Keene man sentenced to time served on drug charges

Sep. 6—A Keene man has been sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to felony drug charges in Cheshire County Superior Court.

Judge Jacki Smith on Tuesday sentenced Jason Martin, 37, on charges of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, possessing oxycodone and three counts of drug possession.

During the sentencing hearing, Smith said Martin had been in an "ugly place" at the time of his arrest in 2019 but has made significant progress toward rehabilitation through substance-use treatment in the years since.

"It's really encouraging to hear all the progress you've made," she said. "You've got a lot to be proud of."

Martin's lawyer, Meredith Lugo, said Tuesday in court that Martin is continuing substance-use treatment at a residential program where he is now a house manager, has a full-time job, had his driver's license reinstated and bought a car, and has reconnected with his adult daughter. He was also sentenced to time served on a federal drug charge last month.

On the charge of possessing oxycodone, Smith sentenced Martin to 1 1/2 to 3 years in N.H. State Prison, all suspended on the condition he maintain good behavior, according to court documents.

On the charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, she sentenced him to one year in the county jail, with all but 82 days suspended, and three years probation. He received 82 days credit toward the sentence for time spent behind bars prior to the conclusion of his case, according to court documents.

On the three separate counts of drug possession, Smith imposed concurrent sentences of time served.

She told Martin toward the conclusion of his sentencing hearing, "I hope you're always looking forward and never looking back."

