Keene police investigating Winchester Street bank robbery

Nov. 28—Keene police are investigating a robbery Monday afternoon at a bank on Winchester Street.

Police responded to Service Credit Union shortly before 1:30 p.m., Lt. Steven Tenney said outside the bank at 403 Winchester St. No one was injured, but a man made off with an unknown amount of money, Tenney said.

Police were not immediately sure whether the man displayed a weapon, but he did present a teller with a note demanding money. Tenney said authorities did not yet know the specific contents of that letter.

As of 5 p.m., Sgt. Tim Richmond said police were continuing to review video footage but have determined the suspect left in a vehicle.

The branch was closed for the remainder of the day, according to Service Credit Union's website. A note on the bank's door directed customers to the closest location at 724 Brattleboro Road in Hinsdale.

Keene police are asking anyone with information to call 603-357-9813.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information as it's available.