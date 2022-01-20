Keene police make third arrest in fatal shooting believed to be connected to drugs

Another man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 11 shooting of three people in Keene, which an Irving man, according to Keene police.

Joshua Michael Velasquez, of Irving, was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and delivery of marijuana, both felonies.

Two other men, Isacc Joel Lopez and Jose Miguel Ruiz Paredes, both of Cleburne, were taken into custody Jan. 14.

Lopez was arrested in connection with tampering with physical evidence and engaging in organized criminal activity. Ruiz Paredes was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and later charged with having a prohibited item in a correctional facility.

The three men were believed to have been involved in the shooting that led to the death of 21-year-old Carlos Flores, of Irving, according to police. The investigation into Flores’ death is ongoing.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:45 p.m. Jan 11, near Alaska Street. Flores was found dead near a sedan in the middle of a cul-de-sac near the end of the road, police said in a news release. He died from a gunshot wound to his back, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two other people were shot and were expected to survive as of Jan. 12. Police have not released any updates on their condition.

Police said at a news conference Jan. 12 they believed the men were meeting at the house at which the shooting occurred for a drug deal. There were enough drugs for distribution charges found at the scene. Police have not said if marijuana was the only drug present.

Police said the the news conference they were looking into why the location in Keene was chosen, but have not given any updates into that, either.

Investigators said they believe the arrest of Velasquez accounts for each person involved in the shooting.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Keene police at 817-641-7831, or send anonymous tips to Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 800-794-8477.