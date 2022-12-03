Keene resident charged in Winchester Street bank robbery

Dec. 3—An Elm City resident has been charged with robbing the Service Credit Union in Keene earlier this week, police announced late Friday night.

Ethan Clark, 31, was arrested Friday and charged with robbery after a search warrant was served at his home, Keene police said in a news release. He was held at the Cheshire County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Cheshire County Superior Court on Monday.

Police responded to a robbery at Service Credit Union on Winchester Street this past Monday, and Lt. Steven Tenney said a man had made off with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.

Friday's news release references a robbery at the bank that it says happened on Sunday, Nov. 27, and provides a similar description of the incident. A supervisor was not immediately reachable to clarify the discrepancy.

Keene police detectives continue to investigate the case and urge anyone with more information to call the department at 603-357-9813 and ask to speak with Detectives Truman or Lippincott.