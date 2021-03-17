Keene State students protest in support of couple arrested last year

Mar. 17—Exactly one year after police arrested a Black couple in a Keene State College dorm, in an incident in which the pair say officers used excessive force, a group of about 60 students and staff gathered on campus Tuesday afternoon to show their support for the couple and demand more action from school leaders.

Macie Flammia, a junior at the college who helped organize the protest outside the Young Student Center, said the goal of the event was to demonstrate to the two former students, Ndeye Badiane and her fiancé, Tyler Clavelle, that their peers haven't forgotten about them.

"I think showing them that people really do care, and they're not 1,000 percent alone, is really important right now," Flammia said.

Badiane, who goes by Khady, and Clavelle were arrested March 16, 2020, after college staff came to Badiane's dorm room for a reported marijuana violation. An argument then ensued over whether Clavelle — who uses male pronouns but identifies as nonbinary — could use the women's restroom, prompting a campus safety officer to call Keene police, who ultimately arrested Badiane and Clavelle.

The couple, who have since moved to Louisiana, say officers used excessive force during the incident, which Badiane captured in part on a cellphone video and posted about on social media. The video depicts part of the interaction between officers and the couple, during which police took Badiane to the ground, and she said her shoulder was dislocated. Keene Police Chief Steven Russo told The Sentinel last month that the department denies that officers used excessive force.

Police charged Clavelle, 23, with trespassing and resisting arrest and Badiane, then 21, with resisting arrest and simple assault for allegedly kicking an officer, which she denies, and knocking into another, which she said was an attempt to stop him from using what she thought was excessive force on her fiancé. They accepted a plea deal last month, with each pleading guilty to a violation-level offense of resisting arrest because, they said, they didn't want the charges to jeopardize the immigration status of Badiane, who holds a green card, the N.H. Union Leader reported.

Story continues

As a result, they have lost out on job opportunities and had to raise money for legal fees, according to Emma Provencher, a Keene State senior who also helped organize Tuesday's protest. Provencher, Flammia and Emma Connelly, a senior who also led the event, have started an Instagram account, @ksc — studentsforchange, to advocate and raise money for Badiane and Clavelle.

"Right now, it's all about fighting for them and giving them the means to fight for themselves — raising money, and honestly just showing them that people care about them and people know that this is a horrible thing that happened to them, and we're not going to let it slide," Connelly said.

Eventually, Flammia said they want to organize a fundraiser for Badiane and Clavelle, though events like that are more difficult due to COVID-19 protocols. In the meantime, she said, protesters hope Keene State will provide the couple with some sort of monetary reparations or at least an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

"The least we're asking is for them to admit that something wrong happened," she said. "In [college President] Melinda Treadwell's response, she didn't really actually say anything. She didn't really condemn anything that happened. ... And so we're hoping to just get some kind of acknowledgement, someone in a powerful position to acknowledge that this happened because of racism and transphobia."

In a message to students, staff and alumni last month, Treadwell said that as a result of the incident, Keene State has implemented de-escalation training and planned to update the school's campus safety/Keene City Police crisis management protocols and expectations. College spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Tuesday that the school's response to the incident last year is ongoing.

"Ongoing work is being done to support the involved students, to establish new protocols and implement training, and to identify more measures that can be taken as a college community to advance our work in creating a student-centered, welcoming community," Ricaurte said in a written statement.

She added that Keene State has posted information about the college's response, including a frequently asked questions section, on the school's website. Ricaurte also said the college is committed to continuing to listen to students like those who gathered for Tuesday's protest.

"The college provided a dedicated place on campus for students to share their voices today," she said. "Our college leadership, and community of faculty and staff, stand with the protesters in solidarity and share their commitment to action."

The protest's organizers, though, say Keene State hasn't done enough in response to Badiane and Clavelle's arrests, and that students will continue to demand more action from the school.

"Don't just let it die down after today," Provencher told the group. "They need to know that we are continuously going to be calling this out. We're not letting the school get away with this. Khady and Tyler aren't able to be here, so they are really depending on us to keep this going."

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.