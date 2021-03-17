Keene State students protest in support of couple arrested last year

Jack Rooney, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·4 min read

Mar. 17—Exactly one year after police arrested a Black couple in a Keene State College dorm, in an incident in which the pair say officers used excessive force, a group of about 60 students and staff gathered on campus Tuesday afternoon to show their support for the couple and demand more action from school leaders.

Macie Flammia, a junior at the college who helped organize the protest outside the Young Student Center, said the goal of the event was to demonstrate to the two former students, Ndeye Badiane and her fiancé, Tyler Clavelle, that their peers haven't forgotten about them.

"I think showing them that people really do care, and they're not 1,000 percent alone, is really important right now," Flammia said.

Badiane, who goes by Khady, and Clavelle were arrested March 16, 2020, after college staff came to Badiane's dorm room for a reported marijuana violation. An argument then ensued over whether Clavelle — who uses male pronouns but identifies as nonbinary — could use the women's restroom, prompting a campus safety officer to call Keene police, who ultimately arrested Badiane and Clavelle.

The couple, who have since moved to Louisiana, say officers used excessive force during the incident, which Badiane captured in part on a cellphone video and posted about on social media. The video depicts part of the interaction between officers and the couple, during which police took Badiane to the ground, and she said her shoulder was dislocated. Keene Police Chief Steven Russo told The Sentinel last month that the department denies that officers used excessive force.

Police charged Clavelle, 23, with trespassing and resisting arrest and Badiane, then 21, with resisting arrest and simple assault for allegedly kicking an officer, which she denies, and knocking into another, which she said was an attempt to stop him from using what she thought was excessive force on her fiancé. They accepted a plea deal last month, with each pleading guilty to a violation-level offense of resisting arrest because, they said, they didn't want the charges to jeopardize the immigration status of Badiane, who holds a green card, the N.H. Union Leader reported.

As a result, they have lost out on job opportunities and had to raise money for legal fees, according to Emma Provencher, a Keene State senior who also helped organize Tuesday's protest. Provencher, Flammia and Emma Connelly, a senior who also led the event, have started an Instagram account, @ksc — studentsforchange, to advocate and raise money for Badiane and Clavelle.

"Right now, it's all about fighting for them and giving them the means to fight for themselves — raising money, and honestly just showing them that people care about them and people know that this is a horrible thing that happened to them, and we're not going to let it slide," Connelly said.

Eventually, Flammia said they want to organize a fundraiser for Badiane and Clavelle, though events like that are more difficult due to COVID-19 protocols. In the meantime, she said, protesters hope Keene State will provide the couple with some sort of monetary reparations or at least an acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

"The least we're asking is for them to admit that something wrong happened," she said. "In [college President] Melinda Treadwell's response, she didn't really actually say anything. She didn't really condemn anything that happened. ... And so we're hoping to just get some kind of acknowledgement, someone in a powerful position to acknowledge that this happened because of racism and transphobia."

In a message to students, staff and alumni last month, Treadwell said that as a result of the incident, Keene State has implemented de-escalation training and planned to update the school's campus safety/Keene City Police crisis management protocols and expectations. College spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte said Tuesday that the school's response to the incident last year is ongoing.

"Ongoing work is being done to support the involved students, to establish new protocols and implement training, and to identify more measures that can be taken as a college community to advance our work in creating a student-centered, welcoming community," Ricaurte said in a written statement.

She added that Keene State has posted information about the college's response, including a frequently asked questions section, on the school's website. Ricaurte also said the college is committed to continuing to listen to students like those who gathered for Tuesday's protest.

"The college provided a dedicated place on campus for students to share their voices today," she said. "Our college leadership, and community of faculty and staff, stand with the protesters in solidarity and share their commitment to action."

The protest's organizers, though, say Keene State hasn't done enough in response to Badiane and Clavelle's arrests, and that students will continue to demand more action from the school.

"Don't just let it die down after today," Provencher told the group. "They need to know that we are continuously going to be calling this out. We're not letting the school get away with this. Khady and Tyler aren't able to be here, so they are really depending on us to keep this going."

Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.

Recommended Stories

  • Chile's red-hot inoculation drive reaches frozen continent of Antarctica

    Chile's blazing fast vaccination program has reached the icy shores of Antarctica, officials and researchers told Reuters on Wednesday, bringing a sense of relief to one of the most isolated and vulnerable outposts on Earth. The pandemic hit Antarctica in December, making it the last of the world's continents to report an outbreak of COVID-19. Chilean health and army officials scrambled to clear out staff from a remote region with limited medical facilities.

  • Bolsonaro names cardiologist as health minister to replace general

    Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday named a doctor as the country's new health minister, hours after the general currently in the role confirmed that Bolsonaro was weighing candidates to replace him. Marcelo Queiroga, a cardiologist, is set to replace General Eduardo Pazuello and become the fourth health minister in Brazil since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Pazuello's job was on the line after a week that saw record COVID-19 fatalities in Brazil.

  • Four shot dead in row over stimulus check

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • Child dead after dog attack in New Jersey

    A dog attack left a child dead and a woman injured in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • Retired LAPD detective filmed telling Black teen ‘go back to your cage’

    District Attorney now reviewing 370 of the ex-officer’s cases after racial slur incident in California

  • Olivia Munn, Daniel Dae Kim and More Call for Action After Atlanta Shootings: ‘Please Help Us’

    Following the murders of eight people — six being Asian women — Tuesday night at three separate Atlanta-area spas, Hollywood is calling for action to #StopAsianHate. This comes after several months of celebrities and activists calling for such action as attacks against Asian Americans rose amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “The racist, verbal and physical assaults […]

  • Suspect in Atlanta spa shootings charged with murder, assault

    The suspect arrested following three separate shooting incidents on Tuesday night in the Atlanta area that killed eight people has been charged with murder and assault, the Cherokee County Sheriff's office said in a statement Wednesday.Why it matters: Six of the victims were Asian women. Advocacy groups including Stop AAPI Hate have denounced the lethal incident as the latest in a spree of increased violence targeting Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Another person was injured.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Officials are still investigating whether the shootings were a hate crime, per AP.Robert Aaron Long, a 21-year-old white man from Woodstock, Georgia, faces one count of assault and four counts of murder and is being held without bond, per the Cherokee County Sheriff's office.Sheriff Frank Reynolds said officers interviewed the suspect on Tuesday and that he "made indicators that he has some issues, potentially sexual addiction, and may have frequented some of these places in the past."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Have your say: Should there be a public inquiry into the UK's handling of the COVID pandemic?

    A poll found that 47% of people support an independent investigation into decisions made during the pandemic.

  • Sarah Everard murder sparks global movement against violence

    The World Health Organization reported that one in three women will suffer physical or sexual violence at some point

  • Dogs kill 3-year-old boy, seriously injure mother in NJ

    The investigation is ongoing after a horrific incident in New Jersey in which a 3-year-old boy was attacked and killed by his neighbor's dogs.

  • March 20 marks the equinox and the changing seasons

    Spring returns to the Northern Hemisphere while the Southern Hemisphere will transition into autumn during the March 20 equinox.

  • Houston mother speaks out after baby shot in head by police

    Daisha Smalls said she has not received an apology from the department after her one-year-old son Legend was shot. A police officer in Houston shot a one-year-old in the head in pursuit of a suspect and now the mother speaks out about the incident. Daisha Smalls and her infant son Legend were parked when a man crashed into the parking lot and entered her vehicle by force.

  • 2022 Kia Stinger gets 300-hp I4, new sport exhaust for V6

    The 2022 Kia Stinger comes out swinging with a larger, 300-horsepower 4-cylinder engine and a new active sport exhaust for the V6-powered GT model. The sporty, rear-wheel-drive sedan also gets some styling updates inside and out to match Kia's new branding direction, headlined by the inclusion of the company's updated logo. Kia says it will do 0-60 in 5.2 seconds (in AWD guise) with no penalty in fuel economy, so that's a win-win.

  • Lobbyist named in $60M Ohio bribery probe is found dead

    A powerful Ohio lobbyist who spent decades at the center of many of the state's significant policy battles was found dead in Florida as he faced charges in a sweeping federal bribery investigation, authorities said Tuesday. Neil Clark, 67, was found dead Monday by a bicyclist in an isolated area of Collier County, Florida, where he had been living, authorities said. The local sheriff's office provided a report describing the body being found, and the county medical examiner confirmed the body was Clark's. The cause of death wasn't determined, but a medical investigation and an autopsy were being performed.

  • Kushner criticised over ‘arrogant’ op-ed taking credit for peace in the Middle East

    Kushner claims conflict in Middle East east is in its ‘last vestiges’ while referring to Israeli-Palestinian issue as ‘nothing more than a real-estate dispute’

  • Virus variants found to be deadlier, more contagious; some may thwart vaccines

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies induced by the Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccines are dramatically less effective at neutralizing some of the most worrying coronavirus variants, a new study suggests. Researchers obtained blood samples from 99 individuals who had received one or two doses of either vaccine and tested their vaccine-induced antibodies against virus replicas engineered to mimic 10 globally circulating variants.

  • Army denies medals, Special Forces insignia to soldier Trump pardoned for alleged murder

    The Army won't return medals for valor to retired Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, a Special Forces soldier former President Trump pardoned for alleged murder in Afghanistan.

  • Vertigo star Kim Novak claims she woke up naked after drink spiked by Tony Curtis

    One of Hollywood's brightest stars of the 1950s has accused Tony Curtis of spiking her drink at a party in his Beverly Hills home during the height of her fame, leaving her dazed and naked. Actress Kim Novak, who played a leading role as Madeleine in Aldref Hitchkock's Vertigo, described what may be one of the oldest #MeToo allegations as she recalled a 1958 soiree where she passed out. "Tony Curtis had brought me a drink," Novak, now 89, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I don't know, I only had, I think, one drink there. But that's the last thing I knew. I do not know anything afterward, cross my heart, hope to die. Don't know what happened after that or how my car got back in front of my apartment." Curtis was one of Hollywood's biggest stars in the Fifties, appearing alongside Marilyn Monroe in Some Like it Hot and later Operation Petticoat with Cary Grant. He was married to actress Janet Leigh at the time, while Novak was linked to singer Sammy Davis Jr, whom she met on the set of Vertigo. Curtis and Novak would go on to star together in The Third Girl from the Left in 1973. "I think Tony Curtis did it, I don't want to think Sammy did that,” Novak goes on to say later in the interview.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man who blamed a sex addiction for the attacks

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Melissa McCarthy shows what happened after she was bitten by a bug in Australia

    The Emmy-winning actor has been Down Under filming the miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers."