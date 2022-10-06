Keene, Troy residents arrested in connection with Claremont shooting

Oct. 6—CLAREMONT — Police have arrested three area men in connection with a shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Claremont Police Department.

Police arrested 18-year-old Xzavier Gibeau of Troy, 20-year-old Denzil Bruce of Keene and 18-year-old Emil Ortiz of Keene. All three were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, the release said. Police also charged Bruce with first-degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

According to the release, police arrived at the Walmart on Bowen Street at about 2:45 p.m. to find the victim's and suspects' vehicles had both left the area. Police later found and stopped the suspects' vehicle on Charlestown Road and arrested the three men.

Shortly after, a woman called the Claremont 911 Center and identified herself as the driver of the other vehicle involved and said her male passenger was the shooting victim, the release said. Claremont Safety Services took him to Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont for treatment.

Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot could not be reached Thursday morning for further details on the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Claremont police ask anyone who has information that may help the investigation to call Det. Sgt. Joshua Peavey at 603-504-0234 or the department's anonymous tip line at 603-542-7026.

