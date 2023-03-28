Keene woman jailed for elder scam

Mar. 28—A Keene woman was sentenced to a year in jail for scamming money from an elderly adult, by pretending to have cancer and asking for help to pay for treatment.

Cheryl Rogers, 35, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court to theft by deception and financial exploitation of an elderly adult, both Class A felonies.

Rogers was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the theft charge and ordered to pay $45,499 in restitution to the victim. She was also sentenced to 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison, suspended for 10 years on condition of paying restitution and participating in drug treatment court.

Authorities said an investigation by Keene police revealed that between June of 2020 and August of 2021, Rogers used a mobile telephone app to obtain free local telephone numbers. She used one of those numbers to send text messages to a Keene man, pretending to be her father and telling the victim that she needed money for cancer treatment, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case.

Rogers deceived the man "into believing that he would be reimbursed for money paid to Ms. Rogers," the news release said.

Officials said Rogers later used another phone number to send text messages to the same man, pretending to be a representative of a financial institution and threatening that the man would be subject to criminal charges and legal action if he failed to pay money to Rogers.

As part of her sentence, Rogers is banned from caring for elderly or vulnerable adults or serving as a fiduciary for anyone. She was also sentenced to five years on probation.

Authorities ask anyone who knows someone who has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact local police, or the state Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (1-800-949-0470).