Keene woman sentenced to prison time on drug charge

Oct. 29—A Keene woman has been sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to possessing fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal Judge Samantha D. Elliott sentenced Jennifer Bosworth, 31, in U.S. District Court of New Hampshire in Concord on Wednesday to 60 months in prison on a single felony count of possession with intent to distribute, the release states.

Keene police arrested Bosworth on April 1, 2021, according to court documents. She was on parole at the time, and law-enforcement personnel surveilled her traveling from Keene to Lawrence, Mass., and back, violating a condition of her parole requiring her to remain in New Hampshire, court documents state. Filings in Cheshire County Superior Court indicate Bosworth has been convicted on drug charges in the past, including in 2018 when a judge sentenced her to electronic monitoring and four years on probation.

In Lawrence, police say Bosworth withdrew cash at an ATM and met with a person who did not get in her vehicle, according to court documents. When officers arrested her later that day, they found a baggie with what appeared to be about 15 grams of crack cocaine, court documents state.

Police returned the next day with a search warrant for her car and found an additional 85 grams of crack cocaine, 80 grams of fentanyl, about 10 grams of powder cocaine, $1,220 hidden in an Arizona Tea can and ATM receipts showing withdrawals totaling $3,500, according to court documents.

"Drug dealers like the defendant who traffic fentanyl, crack cocaine and other dangerous drugs across our state borders for distribution will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," U.S. Attorney Jane Young said in the news release. "Through the efforts of Homeland Security and local law enforcement working with our office, the defendant will no longer be able to sell these lethal drugs that are poisoning residents of Keene and other New Hampshire communities."

Ronald Abramson, a lawyer representing Bosworth, said in a phone interview Friday, "Ms. Bosworth took responsibility and looks forward to having an opportunity to serve her time and come out as an educated and productive member of society."

