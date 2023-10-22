Keeneland to see changes for guests, jockeys in nearly $93 million project: What we know

Keeneland is slated to soon begin its largest capital project to date in its nearly 90 years of business, a move that Gov. Andy Beshear has labeled a guaranteed boost for Kentucky tourism.

"The horse racing industry is as indispensable to our economy as it is to our culture, and after a record-breaking year for tourism in 2022, leaders like Keeneland are going to help ensure Kentucky’s success continues for years to come,” Beshear said in a recent news release.

The new facilities are designed to expand the guest experience as well as promote better safety for its horses and riders.

Here's what to know about all the changes coming to Keeneland, how it will affect business during construction and just how much this project will cost.

What's changing at Keeneland?

New additions include a three-tiered paddock building with visitor dining and viewing areas. The venue is slated to feature traditional sit-down dining, new bar concepts and a panoramic rooftop.

New jockey quarters will also be housed within the building, providing fans with a unique experience with jockeys walking directly through the venue before each race.

The building will be located alongside the Keeneland paddock and walking ring, where the current Keeneland administrative building and jockey quarters currently reside.

The east gate entrance will be reconfigured to align with Keeneland Boulevard while expanding the area inside the gates around the facility's giant sycamore tree.

As part of this reconfiguration, the saddling stalls will be repositioned to provide more space and better safety for its riders and horses while also giving fans an expanded view of the saddling paddock.

To accommodate the paddock building, a two-story operations building will also be constructed. As part of this project's scope, plans for an on-site visitors center are also in development.

How much will it cost? Who is funding Keeneland's upgrades?

The project is expected to cost nearly $93 million. Keeneland leadership is working with state and local government officials to secure project funding.

So far, Keeneland has received preliminary approval from the Kentucky Tourism Development Finance Authority for incentives to support the project totaling up to $23.2 million.

When will Keeneland's new paddock be open?

Construction is scheduled to begin in January when Keeneland’s January horses of all ages sale ends. The project is expected to be completed by fall of 2025.

Global design firm Populous will serve as the lead architect for its exterior and interior architecture as well as the landscape design.

According to Keeneland, the construction will not have any major impact on business operations. Race meets and sales are slated to continue at full capacity throughout construction.

