How do we keep the absurdity out of the courts?

By now you’ve heard of the Michigan woman who sued a man for standing her up on a date.

You haven’t? Well, let me fill you in on the latest example of our famously litigious society. It may prompt you to rethink why you ever took all those slights quietly, when you could’ve filed for some free dough.

Though the Zoom court hearing was last week, the woman initially filed the lawsuit in September 2020, claiming the snub had caused her emotional distress, as the date had been scheduled on her late mother’s birthday. (Rejection, oh, you familiar guest!) Sadly, the virtual setting did little to eliminate the absurdity of the situation. In fact, it may have amplified it.

During this 9-minute tragicomedy, the woman shouted and interrupted the judge. In the meantime, the bewildered defendant held his hand over his face. At one point he lowered his head and pressed his palm over his forehead. I so understand the man. If I went to court for every minor injury and pedestrian embarrassment I’ve sustained (and inflicted), it would become my part-time job.

But the buffoonery wasn’t what caught my attention. I was most taken by the result of the hearing: The judge transferred the suit to circuit court.

Whaaaaaaat?

If a suit needed to be thrown out for its frivolity, surely this was it. Why should tax money be spent on some minor spat between two immature adults, especially since the plaintiff had a long history of previous lawsuits that had been dismissed? Then again, I’m not a lawyer and do not know the intricacies of the law, the whereases and the therefores that keep the system humming.

Unfortunately, the Michigan woman’s lawsuit is not unusual in our country. Stupid lawsuits are more common than dates gone bad.

Back in 2017, an Austin man sued his date for texting on her phone while they were at the movies. Her behavior, he said, affected his movie-watching experience. Now, you would think any clear-thinking person would want to put the ordeal behind as quickly as possible. I, for one, would scratch the woman’s name off my date list ASAP. But no, oh no. Why move on when you can publicly punish boorish behavior? As it turns out, the woman agreed to pay the man $17.31 for the movie ticket — on the condition he left her alone.

While we’re on the subject of the shockingly idiotic, consider these other illustrations of harebrained suits. Also in 2017, a California woman sued Jelly Belly for using the term “evaporated cane juice” instead of “sugar,” insisting the company was tricking consumers about the sugar content of the snack. The case was dismissed, but I wonder if the woman kept buying the candy. Maybe her dentist knows?

In another candy-related lawsuit — all that sugar must fire up our revenge instincts — three people sued the Junior Mints maker in 2018 because more than a third of the box was empty. The case was dismissed by the judge, who penned a 44-page decision. Which made me wonder why such a ruling would need so many words of explanation.

I could go on, about the kidnapper who sued his hostages for escaping, the man who wanted money because he was a Michael Jordan lookalike, and the parents who sued a school to change their son’s grade from an A to an A+. However, I don’t need more reminders of the bizarre and preposterous.

Instead, I’d like to make a suggestion: From now on the loser of meritless lawsuits should be forced to pay all legal costs. It might keep absurdity out of the courts.

Ana Veciana-Suarez writes about family and social issues. Email her at avecianasuarez@gmail.com or visit her website anavecianasuarez.com. Follow @AnaVeciana.