Keep air traffic controller training in OKC, congressional delegation urges FAA

Oklahoma's congressional delegation is asking the Federal Aviation Administration to reconsider plans to expand some air traffic controller training outside Oklahoma City.

A report published last year identified bottlenecks at the training academy in Oklahoma City, which prevent the FAA from training enough controllers to meet demand. On the current trajectory, the nation will only see a modest increase in the workforce by 2032.

One recommendation from the National Airspace System Safety Review Team was for FAA to offer courses virtually and at other facilities across the country, instead of just at the Mike Monroney Aeronautical Center (MMAC).

In a letter signed by all members of the Oklahoma delegation, the two senators and five representatives acknowledged discussions being held around the agency and within the industry as a whole about how to boost the ATC workforce.

"The FAA Academy provides centralized, standardized and efficient air traffic control training to about 20,000 students each year," the delegation wrote. "As conversations continue regarding the shortage of air traffic controllers and the need to bolster aviation safety, it is vital that the value MMAC brings to the FAA is properly utilized."

FAA Academy in Oklahoma City is the agency's principal training facility for air traffic controllers. It is located at MMAC, which also houses many important agency functions.

The delegation noted that the academy in Oklahoma City already has the capacity to host FAA's current hiring goal, and can even double its output.

"Centralized and standardized training is key to maintaining safety in the NAS and the quality of training that occurs at the Academy cannot be replaced," the delegation wrote. "We oppose any effort to duplicate elsewhere any training that occurs only at the FAA Academy at MMAC."

