‘Keep it coming Donald’: Christie pushes back on Trump’s latest social media attacks
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie reacts to former President Donald Trump’s comments about Christie on his social media platform Truth Social.
Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie reacts to former President Donald Trump’s comments about Christie on his social media platform Truth Social.
Trump continues to lead the Republican field, with hopes for a new standard-bearer failing to materialize, three new polls suggest.
The former New Jersey governor landed a punch on the tech entrepreneur as they fought for the spotlight Wednesday in Wisconsin.
At the first GOP presidential primary debate, Republican candidates sparred over former President Trump’s mounting criminal indictments and chose sides on who should be held accountable in the January 6 fallout.
The first debate of the 2024 presidential cycle is in the books, as eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination took the stage in Milwaukee hoping to seize the spotlight from Donald Trump — at least for one night.
In a pre-taped interview designed to preempt the first Republican presidential primary debate, fired former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave former President Donald Trump a platform to express himself without being challenged.
“Out of all the teams I played on, this is the least-hardest working group of position players I’ve ever played with," Pham said.
The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.
Tune in to We Should Talk every Thursday, where In The Know’s here. While promoting his first cookbook, the New York Times bestselling I Could Nosh: Classic Jew-ish Recipes Revamped for Every Day, how being in the kitchen recharges his creativity, how celebrating... The post Bestselling cookbook author Jake Cohen celebrates his Jewish heritage through food appeared first on In The Know.
Donald Trump appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday in a pretaped interview with new host Kristen Welker. Her performance was widely panned by critics who said she failed to hold the former president to account.
Salesforce has announced plans to acquire Airkit.ai, a low-code platform that helps e-commerce companies build AI-powered customer service agents. Founded in 2017, Redwood City, California-based Airkit was created by Adam Evans and Stephen Ehikian, who sold a previous big data startup called RelateIQ to Salesforce for $390 million in 2014. In its original guise, Airkit was a self-serve customer engagement platform that allowed businesses to integrate data silos and help with use cases such as onboarding new users.
TikTok is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The test, spotted by app researcher Radu Oncescu, shows a small box midway down TikTok's search page that invites users to search for the same terms on Google. A TikTok spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that the Google Search feature is one of the third-party integrations the app is currently testing in some markets.
Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.
"It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life."
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
Rumors surfaced earlier this month that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were hanging out. Here's what we know about their possible romance.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his points-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his category-league draft rankings for 2023-24!
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 4 college football games against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case episode.