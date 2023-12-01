Keep our communities connected

Our communities and families are stronger when they stay in touch, and in recent years, high-speed connectivity has become the backbone of communications. Broadband not only allows us to stay in touch with our loved ones and friends, but also enables small businesses to grow, students to enhance their education through online learning resources, and patients to have greater access to critical healthcare information and services. The benefits of connectivity are seemingly endless, yet too many Arkansans unfortunately find themselves on the wrong side of the digital divide due to their level of income or rural residency.

In the face of those barriers, the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) has played an integral role in getting more disconnected Americans online, with over 21 million American households enrolled including over 200,000 here in Arkansas. Locally, nearly 9,900 families are enrolled in the program right here in Sebastian County. But there is one big problem: the ACP is at risk of expiring in early 2024 if Congress does not extend its funding, and many families, including those right here in Fort Smith, will find themselves without affordable broadband service.

The ACP will also boost upcoming rural broadband infrastructure expansion efforts through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, making sure that broadband service is not only available, but also affordable. Arkansas is on the cusp of spending more than $1 billion on broadband through the BEAD program. That is fantastic news and will certainly be a boon to communities all across our state. But for low income families, increased broadband access only helps if they can afford the cost of service. And the ACP is what makes broadband access a reality for hundreds of thousands of Arkansas families.

Connecting more Arkansans will undoubtedly lead to good things for our economy. With more connectivity, those in the workforce can gather information online to assist with their craft, small businesses can sell their goods and services to broader audiences, and those seeking a job will gain access to a wide range of online resources that boost employment prospects. These benefits aren’t just limited to the economy, but our classrooms as well. Analysis continues to tell us that having a connection at home is essential in order to keep up in school - we should be doing everything we can to make sure all students in Arkansas have the connectivity they need to learn.

Preserving the ACP is a must if we are going to close the digital divide. Parties on both sides of Congress have indicated their support for the ACP, but time is running out - a bipartisan funding solution is needed to ensure that over 21 million Americans, and thousands right here in the Fort Smith area, don’t have their connection threatened. An end to the ACP would have deeply negative effects.

Great things are happening in Fort Smith. With the new Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center at Ebbing Air National Guard Base and the U.S. Marshall’s Museum, our city is poised for tremendous growth that we should all be proud of. But we can’t start taking steps backward when it comes to broadband connectivity. I support renewal of the ACP for our citizens, our economy, and our region, and I hope our Congressional delegation will support it as well.

George McGill is the Mayor of Fort Smith and is a trailblazer who has used his dedication to public service to advance the common good at the federal, state, and local levels.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Opinion: George McGill