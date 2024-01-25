Keep Fido legal: Summit County dog owners have until Jan. 31 to obtain 2024 license

Summit County dog owners have until Wednesday to purchase a 2024 dog license, the Summit County Fiscal Office said in a news release Thursday, Ohio Revised Code requires residents who own, keep, or harbor a dog more than three months of age to purchase and maintain a current dog license.

The cost for a single-year license is $18; a three-year license is $54 and a permanent/lifetime license is $180. Owners who fail to renew their license by the deadline will be subject to a statutory late penalty of $18 per dog. Mailed registration forms and payments must be U.S. postmarked by Jan. 31 to avoid the late penalty.

Dog owners are encouraged to take advantage of the online registration for dog and kennel licensing. Dog or kennel licenses may be purchased online by credit card or electronic check. Online purchases are subject to a service fee. For more information, please visit http://FiscalOffice.summitoh.net.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Need a 2024 dog license? Summit County owners must apply by Jan. 31