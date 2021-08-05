Keep Gov. Gavin Newsom, or kick him out of office? What to know about California recall election.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES — An Olympian-turned-reality-star. A Donald Trump-supporting conservative radio host. A wealthy businessman who has carted along a Kodiak bear on the campaign trail.

California voters will soon decide whether any of them – or another of the more than 40 candidates on the ballot – will replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election that could mark only the third time in U.S. history that a sitting governor is removed from office by voters.

The state's challenges, from the housing crisis to homelessness, crime and climate change that's fueled water and electricity woes, figure to be hot topics in a string of four debates leading to the Sept. 14 election.

The first standoff among Newsom's challengers was Wednesday night, minus Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian who has been in Australia filming a reality TV program, and Larry Elder, the right-wing talk show host who instead attended a fundraising event. At least four other debates are scheduled throughout August.

Shifts in polling, along with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases and dozens of challengers vying to replace him – a list that also includes John Cox, the bear-toting Republican businessman who was easily defeated by Newsom in the 2018 gubernatorial election – further muddle the governor's odds of keeping his job.

Bears, merch and consultants: How Newsom recall candidates are spending campaign cash

The voting process, unlike typical elections, also poses a greater risk for Newsom, whose support has dwindled through the COVID-19 pandemic as the state enacted some of the harshest restrictions in the country.

The recall election is being watched nationally as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections, when a closely divided Congress again will be in play. A Republican upset in the heavily Democratic state would be a stunning rebuke, and Newsom has warned that his ouster would have national implications in politics and policy-making.

Here’s what you need to know about the election:

Why is Gavin Newsom facing a recall vote?

Only 19 states have laws that allow mechanisms for governors to be recalled. While successful recall efforts are incredibly rare, attempts are not. The recall against Newsom, for instance, is the sixth attempt to have him removed from office in the two years since he was elected.

The well-funded effort has been promoted by determined Republicans – including big names like Newt Gingrich and Mike Huckabee.

COVID-19 and the strict policies impacting Californians offered the effort momentum. Newsom started off the pandemic being praised for being ahead of the rest of the country in issuing the first stay-at-home order and managing to keep infections low at the beginning of the pandemic when other states were seeing an explosion of cases.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento on Jan. 8, 2021.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Sacramento on Jan. 8, 2021.

But as the pandemic wore on, fatigue grew.

The recall effort grew due to several factors, most notably a judge extending the period that proponents had to get signatures by four months, from November to March, due to the virus. The additional time allowed the group to further organize and raise additional money.

During that time, the effort garnered more attention and supporters as Newsom drew headlines for public flubs, including his attendance at a dinner party at The French Laundry – one of the world's most exclusive restaurants – at a time when he was discouraging Californians from traveling to see family during the holidays. Support continued to grow as the Golden State saw an alarming spike in cases over the winter, notably in Los Angeles, even with Newsom's strict safety measures in place.

Bug infestations, tent-lined streets: California's homelessness crisis is at a tipping point. Will a $12B plan put a dent in it?

The push against Newsom began in February 2020 and before COVID-19 had fully altered everyday life. Proponents justified the recall based on the governor's position on a number of political issues, including taxes and immigration. It was conducted, though, amid frustration over pandemic-related shutdowns.

Proponents called for Newsom to be removed from office based on his actions to implement laws they say harm California citizens, according to the petition circulated to voters. They also object to his moratorium on executions of death row inmates and his positions on tax matters, water rationing and parental rights.

When is the recall election? How does it work?

Newsom opponents turned over more than a million petition signatures to California's secretary of state, forcing the state to put the recall effort on the ballot.

The 1.6 million signatures turned over in April were about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

Voters in California will begin receiving ballots in the mail later this month ahead of election on Sept. 14.

The process is unlike other elections. The ballot will ask voters two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And if more than 50% of voters agree, then, who should replace him?

There was no limit on the number of candidates who could run in the recall and 46 qualified for the ballot. The election says whoever gets the most votes wins – even without a majority, so it’s entirely possible that someone could be elected in a recall while winning less than half the votes.

'We will fight it': California Gov. Gavin Newsom readies for recall election fueled by backlash to pandemic restrictions

In fact, with 46 candidates, it’s possible a winner could emerge with as little as 20% of the vote should Newsom be recalled – a fraction of what a candidate would need in a typical statewide election.

That’s what happened in 2003. Then-Calif. Gov. Gray Davis was recalled by 55% of California voters, with movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger winning the election to succeed him with 48.6% of the vote.

Who is running for California governor?

It’s a much shorter list than the 2003 recall election, which included more than 100 candidates. That should be good news for Newsom, especially the lack of big-name Democrats who could have split the liberal vote. Among the 46 who qualified, 24 were listed as Republicans, nine as Democrats, 10 with no party preference, two members of the Green Party and one Libertarian.

The most well-known candidate is Jenner, the former Olympic gold medalist who starred on the reality series "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." But Jenner has been overshadowed in recent polling by Elder, a Black radio host who fiercely supports Trump and opposes the Black Lives Matter movement.

Who's running for California governor? Here's who plans to be in the race

Other prominent names who have polled well include Cox, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former Rep. Doug Ose, California State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley and California State Board of Equalization Member Ted Gaines.

Republican candidates have depicted Newsom as incompetent and argued his bungled leadership inflicted unnecessary financial pain during the pandemic. Democrats have sought to frame the contest as driven by far-right extremists and Trump supporters.

While nine Democrats did qualify for the ballot, the most prominent among them is Kevin Paffrath, a moderate who argues Newsom has led the state astray with broken policies. Paffrath works as a personal finance influencer with 1.68 YouTube subscribers.

How successful are recall elections ?

Only four times in U.S. history has a recall effort against a governor garnered enough signatures to force an election like this one. And only two governors have been removed from office in a recall election – one in North Dakota in 1921 and Davis' ouster in California in 2003.

While it’s incredibly rare, Newsom has lost some of his once-comfortable edge, polling shows, though he has still managed to keep a majority. For months, Newsom appeared well-positioned to beat back the recall attempt. But his standing has slipped slightly and polls show Republicans are eager to vote, while many Democrats have shrugged off the election.

And now, COVID-19 – the issue that initially bolstered the recall effort – is once again posing a problem for Newsom’s political future. The delta variant has surged in the state, as it has nationally, and many communities have reinstated mask mandates indoors regardless of vaccination status. The state has also started mandating vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests for many employees.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gavin Newsom, California governor, faces recall election: What to know

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans face incomplete debate lineup, donor apathy in California recall race

    Ahead of a debate that's missing a few key candidates, Republicans hoping to replace California Gov. Gavin Newsom in September's recall election have attracted relatively few sizable donations, according to data from the California secretary of state reviewed by ABC News. The Richard Nixon Foundation, which is hosting the debate on Wednesday night, said in a news release that four candidates are participating: John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose.

  • California Republicans clash in 1st debate in Newsom recall

    Four Republicans hoping to claim Gov. Gavin Newsom's job in a September recall election skirmished in their first debate Wednesday, labeling the incumbent Democrat a failure whose pandemic policies sent the state into a tailspin while housing costs soared on his watch. Each of the candidates — John Cox, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose — made early moves to distinguish themselves from their rivals while heaping criticism on Newsom. Faulconer, the former San Diego mayor, has made his record on cutting homelessness a cornerstone of his campaign.

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue US 'strategically crafted' case

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited. Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is the daughter of the company’s founder, was arrested at Vancouver’s airport in 2018 at the request of the U.S., which has charged her with fraud. The U.S. accuses the Chinese communications giant of using a Hong Kong shell company called Skycom to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions.

  • Newsom California Recall Vote Locked In A Virtual Dead Heat, According To New Poll; Governor In Trouble With Latino Voters

    A new statewide poll of 1,000 registered voters shows a virtual dead heat between Californians who want to see Governor Gavin Newsom recalled and those who don’t. The Inside California Politics/Emerson College poll, conducted July 30-August 1, 2021, found 46% of respondents in favor of recalling Newsom and 48% of voters against his recall. Those […]

  • Army unveils memorial for Black soldier lynched at Georgia military base 80 years ago

    Pvt. Felix Hall was last seen alive in an all-white neighborhood in February 1941. He was found hanging from a tree on a segregated military base.

  • Sydney suffers worst pandemic day as lockdown nears six weeks

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney reported its worst day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday with five deaths and a record rise in locally acquired infections as a weeks-long hard lockdown is struggling to contain the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus. "Please now is the time to strongly consider getting vaccinated ... and for the elderly who have not been vaccinated, again, I put out a plea to you - make an appointment," New South Wales Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told reporters in Sydney, the state capital and Australia's largest city. Authorities also announced a one-week lockdown from Thursday evening in a region north of Sydney, home to the state's second largest city of Newcastle, after reporting new cases and finding fragments of the virus in the sewerage there.

  • Trump calls on federal judge to block release of his tax returns to Congress

    Trump's lawyers argued that House Democrats want the former president's tax returns to "retaliate" against him.

  • NASA engineer slams idea that women shouldn’t ‘wear lipstick to the lab’

    After graduating and joining NASA, Susan Martinez noticed a certain level of gatekeeping within the engineering field. The post NASA engineer slams idea that women shouldn’t ‘wear lipstick to the lab’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Delta variant is now in 135 countries, says WHO, as director-general calls for moratorium on boosters to allow poorer countries get first doses

    The highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is now in 135 countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, as its head called for a moratorium on booster shots of vaccines to ensure poorer countries can get access to first doses.

  • China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

    Since that initial outbreak was tamed last year, China's people had lived virtually free of the virus, with extremely strict border controls and local distancing and quarantine measures stamping out scattered, small flareups when they occurred. Now, the country is on high alert as an outbreak of cases connected to the international airport in the eastern city of Nanjing touched at least 17 provinces. China reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 from local transmission Wednesday, more than half of them in coastal Jiangsu province, of which Nanjing is the capital.

  • Top five Quarterbacks in the Big Ten for 2021

    The Big Ten has some studs at quarterback and we rank the top five.

  • Martin Scorsese Kept Bashing Marvel Movies to ‘Get Press’ for ‘The Irishman,’ Says James Gunn

    "That’s the only thing that would get him press for his movie," Gunn said.

  • Biden tries to stem the alarming flow of minority voters away from Democrats ahead of midterm elections

    The novel coronavirus delta variant is surging across the country, and his infrastructure proposals could catch on different political snags — but President Joe Biden is making overtures to minority voters this week.

  • Michael Annett cleared to return to JR Motorsports' No. 1 entry at Watkins Glen

    MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Michael Annett, driver of the Pilot Flying J Chevrolet for JR Motorsports, has been medically cleared by NASCAR to return to the seat of the No. 1 car for the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET), the team announced Wednesday. Annett rejoins JRM’s four-car lineup after successful […]

  • English study finds 50-60% reduced risk of COVID for double-vaccinated

    Fully-vaccinated people have an around 50 to 60% reduced risk of infection from the Delta coronavirus variant, including those who are asymptomatic, a large English coronavirus prevalence study found on Wednesday. Imperial College London researchers said people who reported receiving two vaccine doses were half as likely to test positive for COVID-19, adjusting for other factors such as age, whether or not the people tested had COVID-19 symptoms. Focusing on those who had COVID-19 symptoms, effectiveness rose to around 59%, according to the study, which covered a period when the Delta variant completely displaced the previously dominant Alpha variant.

  • Delta variant: Doctor calls for 'more restrictive measures' amid vaccine hesitancy

    The recent increase in coronavirus cases in the U.S. amid ongoing vaccine hesitancy has led to many public health officials calling for states to reconsider their relaxation of COVID restrictions.

  • Christopher Meloni Finally Reveals the Truth About His Law & Order: SVU Exit

    In an interview with Men's Health, Christopher Meloni discussed the drama that went down prior to his abrupt exit from Law & Order: SVU in 2011.

  • Recall candidate Larry Elder says California's minimum wage should be '$0'

    California gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder slammed the state's minimum wage on Tuesday, saying it should be much lower: zero.

  • Motor racing-Mercedes expect Hamilton to come back strong from F1 break

    Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton has recovered from a strength-sapping Hungarian Grand Prix and will be in good shape for the second half of the Formula One season, Mercedes technical director Mike Elliott said on Wednesday. Hamilton has also posted pictures on Instagram of his workout sessions. Elliott said drivers faced particularly extreme conditions in Hungary, sitting close to the ground in humid air that reached temperatures of 40 or 50 degrees Celsius.

  • Biden mask flip-flop could flush vaccine progress 'down the drain,' officials fear

    The Biden administration's rollout of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest mask guidance split senior officials into rival camps: those who encourage new action as the situation changes versus those worried about undermining the vaccines.