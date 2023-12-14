Keep the hearth burning wisely in Summit County with these firewood tips

The trees have shed their leaves, temperatures are dropping below freezing and fireplaces are just getting warmed up for another Northeast Ohio holiday season and winter.

With residents stocking up on firewood, here are some reminders about Summit County's rules concerning its sale from Fiscal Officer Kristen Scalise — and some other useful tips from state officials.

How is firewood typically sold?

Firewood is typically sold by a unit of measure known as cords, or fractions of a cord. A cord, defined as 128 cubic feet, is typically 8 feet long, 4 feet wide and 4 feet long. Measurement terms that are prohibited from being used while advertising or selling firewood include rick, rack, face cord, pile or truckload.

What info must be provided to purchasers?

The seller must provide an invoice that includes the seller's name, address, phone number, price per cord, total amount as well as the type of wood purchased.

What if I have firewood is delivered by truck?

The buyer should record the license plate of the delivery truck, measure the stack of firewood (length times width times height) and alert the seller immediately if they do not receive the quantity expected. If there is a shortage, the buyer should document this by taking a picture of the delivered firewood.

Is a license required to sell firewood?

Yes, a license is required, according to Scalise.

"Because firewood is a taxable product all firewood dealers must have a valid Ohio retail vendor's license," Scalise said.

The sale of firewood on an honor system in which sellers set up a rack of firewood for buyers to pick up and pay for at their own discretion also falls outside of county regulations if the seller does not have a license, according to Dale Minninger, assistant director of the fiscal office services department.

"If you get a tree cut down in your front yard, and the wood is sitting there and you want to get rid of it on an honor system of just leaving the firewood out for someone to drive by and pick up and pay, you're going to need a license to sell it," Minninger said.

Firewood licenses expire each year on Dec. 31 and can be renewed for $25. Prospective sellers can download the form from fiscaloffice.summitoh.net. Once the form is filled out, it can be dropped off, along with a check of money order payable to Kristen Scalise, at the services department located at 1030 E. Tallmadge Ave in Akron.

Environmental considerations

The Ohio Department of Agriculture advises it is always a good practice to avoid moving firewood long distances, urging residents to "buy local and burn local."

Why? Invasive species such as the emerald ash borer, spongy moth and Asian longhorned beetle can hide out in firewood and easily spread to new territory. Some counties prohibit bringing in or taking out firewood because of invasive pests.

Safety considerations

The Ohio Department of Commerce urges wood-burning fireplace owners to heed several precautions, including:

Avoid using flammable liquid to start indoor fires.

To limit the buildup of creosote — residue that can build up in the chimney and start house fires — avoid slow-burning, smoky fires.

Have your chimney inspected and cleaned every year.

Dispose of ashes carefully. Place them in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid.

