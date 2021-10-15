Should You Keep on Holding Your Facebook (FB) Position?

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of +2.75% was recorded by the fund for the third quarter of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 Index that delivered a +0.58% return for the same period, and the +1.16% gain of the Russell 1000 Growth Index. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their best picks for 2021.

Wedgewood Partners, in its Q3 2021 investor letter, mentioned Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and discussed its stance on the firm. Facebook, Inc. is a Menlo Park, California-based social networking service company with a $915.1 billion market capitalization. FB delivered an 18.94% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.17%. The stock closed at $328.53 per share on October 14, 2021.

Here is what Wedgewood Partners has to say about Facebook, Inc. in its Q3 2021 investor letter:

"Facebook detracted from performance despite posting a staggering +56% growth in advertising revenues. Much of the stock’s underperformance was driven by nonoperating concerns that we view as mostly political in nature. The Company’s digital properties command a massive audience of over 2.7 billion daily users, so any government or state actor would be able to wield tremendous power by controlling that audience and it should not be a surprise when those actors attempt to do that. However, Facebook has invested aggressively in its content curation capabilities that address many of the concerns raised by media and political critics. We continue to carry Facebook at our maximum weighting as the stock is trading in line with a market multiple despite unrivaled competitive positioning and rapid growth, representing one of the best risk-rewards available in the market."

Facebook

Photo by Timothy Hales Bennett on Unsplash

Based on our calculations, Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ranks 2nd in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. FB was in 266 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021, compared to 257 funds in the previous quarter. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) delivered a -4.83% return in the past 3 months.

Story continues

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.