Keep your home smart and get the Echo Show 5 from Amazon for 59% off during Prime Day
Right now, you can get $50 off Amazon's Echo Show 5 (second-gen) during October Prime Day.
This smart display comes equipped with Alexa and a plethora of other useful features and has been thoroughly reviewed by our experts.
Amazon has tons of deals on all kinds of brands during Prime Day, so it makes sense that their own smart devices have discounts, too. The Echo Show 5 (second-gen) is on sale right now during the Prime Early Access sale, and the smart display will let you add Alexa to any part of your home.
Originally listed at $84.99, you can buy the Echo Show 5 today for 59% off—bringing the total price down to just $34.99. The smart device has been reviewed by our testers who found it to be a definite buy when it's on sale. It comes equipped with video calling, streaming capabilities and even a superb built-in camera that makes it double as an indoor security feature. The smart display also has energy monitoring so you aren't wasting money or electricity.
So take advantage of the $50 discount and get the Echo Show 5 right now for just $34.99. Act fast though, as the Prime Early Access sale ends today, October 12, and its device deals won't last forever.
