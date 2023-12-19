How to keep kids safe from pneumonia and more, here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Cincinnati-area children’s health experts told us how to keep our kids and grandkids safe from pneumonia this season.

The season of cheer is upon us! Also the season of social and family gatherings – and big crowds and visits to Santa.

I’m Terry DeMio, an Enquirer investigative and enterprise reporter, and I’m wishing each of you fun and peace.

With that in mind, I checked into another side of the season: the possibility of kids getting sick, particularly with pneumonia after a recent outbreak of the illness in Warren County.

Several Cincinnati-area children’s health experts chimed in to give us answers about how to keep our kids and grandkids safe from this and other respiratory illnesses. Check out the story here.

What else you need to know Tuesday, Dec. 19

🌞 Weather: High of 37. Plenty of sun, but chilly.

✈️ CVG: Here are the busiest times, dates and destinations for holiday travel.

🍪 Here's the most popular Christmas cookie in Ohio and Kentucky, according to Google.

⚽ FC Cincinnati is becoming a national hub for goalkeepers. Here's how and why.

🎄 Find Christmas light displays in Cincy and NKY using our map.

Before you go: Bengals tailgaters of the week!

Bengals fans held tailgating parties around Paycor Stadium on Dec. 16, 2023, as the Cincinnati Bengals hosted the Minnesota Vikings. Santa Claus made his special appearance at lot E with hope for another Bengals win.

Bengals fans held tailgating parties around Paycor Stadium on Dec. 16 as the Cincinnati Bengals hosted (and defeated) the Minnesota Vikings. Check out our favorite jolly tailgaters from the party.

