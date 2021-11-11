How to Keep Your Necklaces From Getting Tangled or Twisted on Your Neck
Keep your necklace right where it belongs, thanks to these tips.
Keep your necklace right where it belongs, thanks to these tips.
"My husband and I were so close to a divorce... Until I saw this."
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n
After two and a half years with the 49ers and zero games played, Jalen Hurd has been released. The 49ers announced today that they have released Hurd, who had been on injured reserve. He’ll go through waivers, where any team that still thinks he has promise can pick him up. A talented athlete who had [more]
Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi's training is either misguided, innovative or impressive; we're just not sure which
Jennifer Garner shares a photo of herself from 20 years ago, looking almost exactly the same.
The Duchess of Sussex told reporters that she is "always proud" of her husband
Julian Edelman summed up the Panthers signing Cam Newton on Thursday
In a recent interview with Vogue, Sarah Jessica Parker fired back at critics who were stirred into a frenzy over her gray hair
Cellphone video shows multiple students attacking the boy on his birthday. His parents said one perpetrator received a one-day suspension — the same their son received because he allegedly had a role in the assault too.
Vermont has seen COVID-19 cases surge to their highest levels in the pandemic. Here's what health officials think is happening.
President Biden referred to the late baseball player Satchel Paige as "the great negro" before correcting himself during his Veterans Day address at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up about the pressures of aging on Instagram.
A suspect entered the home and barricaded himself inside, beginning a tense 16-hour standoff with police.
Tyrann Mathieu has nothing but good things to say about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., his former LSU teammate who signed with the L.A. Rams Thursday afternoon.
After Ryan Reynolds made an impromptu appearance on The Tonight Show in place of Will Ferrell, he immediately started sharing information about his bedroom habits with wife Blake Lively.
A six-pack of media notes on a Tuesday night:
"We have to actually govern like conservatives, and yet 13 Republicans bailed and voted with Nancy Pelosi," Meadows said on Steve Bannon's podcast.
Tom Hanks named the three movies he's made that he likes best while appearing on "The Bill Simmon Podcast."
Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy's team lost by two points.