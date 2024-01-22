How to keep pets safe in cold weather

TechCrunch

Google researchers say they have evidence that a notorious Russian-linked hacking group — tracked as “Cold River” — is evolving its tactics beyond phishing to target victims with data-stealing malware. Cold River, also known as “Callisto Group” and “Star Blizzard,” conducts long-running espionage campaigns against NATO countries, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. Google’s Threat Analysis Group (TAG) said in new research this week that it has observed Cold River ramping up its activity in recent months and using new tactics capable of causing more disruption to its victims, predominantly targets in Ukraine and its NATO allies, academic institutions and non-government organizations.