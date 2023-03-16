‘I will keep you in my prayers.’ Family of murdered DFW mom addresses 17-year-old in court

A 17-year-old convicted of murdering 31-year-old Ryan Graham apologized in court on Thursday to Graham’s mother and stepmother at his sentencing hearing.

Zakariya Marshall was 14 when he and another 14-year-old stabbed Graham in the neck multiple times in January 2021. Graham, who had three children, was delivering food through Uber Eats.

Marshall and the other teen, whose name was not released due to his age, told police at the time they wanted to steal Graham’s car but could not find her keys. They stabbed her and left her in the breezeway of an apartment complex at 4200 Northern Cross in Haltom City. The teens also stole her iPhone 7, and threw the phone into a dumpster a block or two away.

Marshall was sentenced to 45 years in prison in Tarrant County’s 396th District Court before Judge George Gallagher.

After the sentencing, Graham’s mother and stepmother, who live out of state, spoke to the court via Zoom. Donna Munsie, Graham’s stepmom, said the day of Graham’s murder, Jan. 23, 2021, was “the worst day of my life.”

“Ryan did not deserve to have her life taken,” she said. “We think about her every day.”

Donna Munsie said she was glad Zakariya received the 45-year sentence and hopes when he is eligible for parole after 22 years, he is denied.

Graham’s children were 11, 10 and 5 at the time of her death, and Munsie said she and her husband take care of them now. She said they still struggle to understand why their mother never came home. The night before the sentencing, she said, Graham’s youngest child was crying in her arms and saying he still does not understand what happened to his mom.

“I really want Zakariya to know he not only ruined his own life, but he ruined the lives of many other people,” she said.

Ryan Graham, 31, was delivering food for Uber Eats in Haltom City in 2021. She was found in the breezeway of an apartment with severe trauma and died.

After Munsie finished speaking, Zakariya’s attorney, Miles Brisette, said Zakariya wanted to address Munsie. After Munsie gave her permission, Zakariya walked to the front of the courtroom in his green jumpsuit.

“Mrs. Munsie, I am sorry for what I’ve done, and I think about it a lot,” he said. “I am sorry she was the one who had to experience my pain and anger for things that had nothing to do with her.”

Story continues

Donna Munsie replied and said she hopes Zakariya stays safe while he serves his sentence.

“I will keep you in my prayers, believe it or not,” she said.

Suzanne Munsie, Graham’s biological mom, felt differently. When she was able to address the court, she said she did not want to hear about Zakariya’s anger or pain, and that he killed her daughter based on a choice, not his feelings. Zakariya mentioned he had plans for his future, and Suzanne Munsie said he hopes he knows those plans are gone.

“Do you honestly expect to caress the face of a loved one with the same fist that you beat my daughter with?” she said. “Do you expect to kick a soccer ball with your child with the same feet you kicked my daughter with?”

When Suzanne Munsie finished speaking, Gallagher thanked her and Donna Munsie and ended the Zoom. Zakayria was led to the front of the courtroom to have his fingerprints taken and the sentencing hearing ended.