Keep Russia in Swift payments system, says Germany’s biggest bank

A statue is seen next to the logo of Germany&#x002019;s Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany
A statue is seen next to the logo of Germany’s Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany

Germany’s largest lender has argued that Russia should not be excluded from the Swift international payments system, as calls for tougher sanctions against Vladimir Putin intensify.

Deutsche Bank published a research report on Friday arguing that “banning Russia from Swift will complicate trade and amplify jitters” and could “precipitate the expansion of rival messaging networks and payment methods that circumvent sanctions”.

“In the long run a danger may lurk – countries displeased with Western allies flexing their financial hegemony may club together to set up a rival system with infrastructure they can control,” said the report’s author, Marion Laboure.

The bank tweeted a link to the independent research report, writing that “banning Russia from Swift will complicate trade & amplify jitters”. It later deleted the message.

The warning comes days after Germany was accused of resisting efforts to lock Russia’s largest bank out of the system.

This week Berlin has been pushing back on plans to include state-backed lender Sberbank on a list of financial institutions ejected from the banking system, officials told Bloomberg this week.

Kyiv last month said its Western allies would have the blood of innocent Ukrainians on their hands if Europe failed to restrict Russia’s access to Swift. The world’s main payment clearing system underpins most international transactions and is crucial for global trade.


Western nations have since removed some Russian banks from Swift, despite fears that using the system as an economic weapon could come at a cost for Europe too. Sberbank was left off the initial list as part of a decision to protect energy-related transactions.

However, calls are now mounting for tougher action against Putin and his inner circle, with Germany’s resistance to add Sberbank onto the list threatening to ignite a row.

Berlin has long urged caution, initially fearing that forcing Russia out of Swift would leave Germany unable to pay for Russian gas. As tougher sanctions loom, Germany has reiterated its concerns, Bloomberg reported.

The Belgium-headquartered Swift system is a cooperative owned by banks and is governed by EU law, meaning that a decision to eject Russia cannot be done by the UK or US without the backing of Europe.

It has not been Germany’s only area of resistance. The Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has publicly opposed sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector, saying deliveries of oil and gas were of “essentia importance”.

