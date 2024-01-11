How to keep safe while driving on slick Oklahoma roads during the arctic blast

When the roads are slick during an Oklahoma winter, it's always best to avoid travel.

But if you have to drive, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has some tips on getting to your destination safely.

Tips for safe driving in Oklahoma snow and ice

Car drives though water from melting snow on W Hefner Road in Oklahoma City after a winter storm, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

The first thing to remember is to take it slow. If you have to arrive at a specific time, leave earlier than normal.

Here are some other tips for driving in ice and snow:

Check road conditions before you leave using this live road condition map.

Remember bridges and ramps will freeze first.

Be aware of black ice especially on bridges and ramps.

Give between three and five car lengths between you and other vehicles.

Avoid abrupt actions while steering.

Remember that it takes longer to stop in snow and ice.

If your vehicle slides, steer in the same direction as the slide and step off the gas and brake.

Drive with your headlights on even during the day.

Don’t use cruise control.

Check Oklahoma road conditions

What to do if you get stranded while driving in Oklahoma winter weather

It's always possible that you might get stranded while driving in Oklahoma's winter weather. Here's what to know in case that happens:

Try to move your vehicle out of the travel lanes and down-wind of exhaust fumes.

Call for help, but stay in your vehicle with your doors locked.

Turn on your hazard lights so rescuers and passersby can see you.

Run your car in short intervals for heat while conserving fuel. Crack a window to prevent carbon monoxide build up. If you can, make sure ice and snow have not covered or clogged the tail pipe so fumes don't build up in your car.

If your car is in contact with a power line, do not get out. Do not touch the car or the power line. If you must get out, jump from the car and roll away so you don't touch the car and ground at the same time.

What to keep in your car's winter emergency kit

Here are some things to keep in your car in case of emergency:

Ice scraper or deicing spray

Jumper cables

Clay-based cat litter or sand

Shovel

Warm clothes

Blankets

High energy food

Flashlights with extra batteries

First aid kit

Bright fabric tie for the antenna

Gloves

Paper towels

Flares or triangles to warn other vehicles

Bottled water

AAA recommends that every driver make sure their car is equipped with an emergency winter weather kit for traveling this winter.

Can I drive past road clearing equipment?

No, ODOT does not recommend passing road clearing equipment. The department recommends keeping at least 200 feet between your vehicle and theirs, and to wait for crews to finish road clearing before driving over bridges and overpasses.

A snow plow drives in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How to drive safe on slick roads during winter weather in Oklahoma