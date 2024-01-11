How to keep safe while driving on slick Oklahoma roads during the arctic blast
When the roads are slick during an Oklahoma winter, it's always best to avoid travel.
But if you have to drive, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has some tips on getting to your destination safely.
Tips for safe driving in Oklahoma snow and ice
The first thing to remember is to take it slow. If you have to arrive at a specific time, leave earlier than normal.
Here are some other tips for driving in ice and snow:
Check road conditions before you leave using this live road condition map.
Remember bridges and ramps will freeze first.
Be aware of black ice especially on bridges and ramps.
Give between three and five car lengths between you and other vehicles.
Avoid abrupt actions while steering.
Remember that it takes longer to stop in snow and ice.
If your vehicle slides, steer in the same direction as the slide and step off the gas and brake.
Drive with your headlights on even during the day.
Don’t use cruise control.
Check Oklahoma road conditions
What to do if you get stranded while driving in Oklahoma winter weather
It's always possible that you might get stranded while driving in Oklahoma's winter weather. Here's what to know in case that happens:
Try to move your vehicle out of the travel lanes and down-wind of exhaust fumes.
Call for help, but stay in your vehicle with your doors locked.
Turn on your hazard lights so rescuers and passersby can see you.
Run your car in short intervals for heat while conserving fuel. Crack a window to prevent carbon monoxide build up. If you can, make sure ice and snow have not covered or clogged the tail pipe so fumes don't build up in your car.
If your car is in contact with a power line, do not get out. Do not touch the car or the power line. If you must get out, jump from the car and roll away so you don't touch the car and ground at the same time.
What to keep in your car's winter emergency kit
Here are some things to keep in your car in case of emergency:
Ice scraper or deicing spray
Jumper cables
Clay-based cat litter or sand
Shovel
Warm clothes
Blankets
High energy food
Flashlights with extra batteries
First aid kit
Bright fabric tie for the antenna
Gloves
Paper towels
Flares or triangles to warn other vehicles
Bottled water
Can I drive past road clearing equipment?
No, ODOT does not recommend passing road clearing equipment. The department recommends keeping at least 200 feet between your vehicle and theirs, and to wait for crews to finish road clearing before driving over bridges and overpasses.
