How to keep schools safe? We're focusing our time, energy and money on 'all the wrong things,' experts say

Last week’s deadly shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, prompted calls for the increased installation of metal detectors at schools.

Safety experts say that’s precisely the wrong response. There’s a cheaper, more effective approach, but it’s a tough sell.

The recurrent shootings at schools – at least 30 this year resulting in death or injury, according to the gun-safety organization Everytown – has sent policymakers and administrators scrambling for ways to keep students safe.

Last year, in the wake of the massacre of 17 high school students and personnel in Parkland, Florida, Congress apportioned millions of dollars to cover the cost of safety equipment and programs.

Yet the bloodshed continues.

According to national figures compiled by the Educator’s School Safety Network, incidents of school violence – defined as instances that require a response beyond the institution’s regular capabilities – spiked by more than 185% from the 2016-17 school year to 2018-19. Over that time, the number of threats also rose by 62%.

“We are focusing our time and our energy and attention and our money on all the wrong things,’’ said Amanda Klinger, director of operations for the nonprofit.

“It’s difficult because, on one hand, we do have to have plans and procedures to respond to crisis events. Unfortunately, in this country, school safety has become synonymous with only response and only to that worst-case scenario, a catastrophic active-shooter event.’’

Klinger points out those kinds of episodes, which garner the most media attention, accounted for only 6% of school violence incidents in the most recent study, compared to 34% for false reports. However, incidents involving guns made up 24% of all cases, and in 10.5% of all instances shots were fired.

Metal detectors? Too easy to bypass, too expensive and too disruptive

One logical step to address the issue would be to keep guns off campuses, and a common method to attempt that is by installing metal detectors, which are often employed by some of the bigger school districts.

Saugus High, with a student population of close to 2,500, has a fenced-in campus and security cameras but no metal detectors. Demands for putting them in increased after the shooting.

Chris Dorn, senior analyst for the campus safety group Safe Havens International, is not convinced that’s a worthwhile investment.

Dorn said metal detectors are costly – proper use requires an armed guard – and tend to jam up entrances. They can also create a prison-like feeling among students, have been linked to diminished academic performance and, worst of all, don’t work well in school settings.

“There’s a number of ways they can be bypassed,’’ Dorn said. “Every school I work with that uses them mentions to me, ‘Oh, we see students do X, Y and Z to get around metal detectors.’ It’s very expensive to do it correctly, and it’s limited to specific environments.’’

Guy Russ, head of armed-intruder prevention at Church Mutual Insurance, puts it in starker terms: “The thing to realize is it could mean that the person manning the metal detector is the first one to get shot,’’ he said.

The best approach to keep students safe at school: Staff empowerment

All three safety specialists who spoke to USA TODAY advocate for staff training and empowerment as a better tactic to confront school violence, although they take different approaches.

Klinger’s group focuses on preventive measures like threat assessment and management, along with improving school culture. She said data supports those courses of action but acknowledges they don’t present well.

“It’s a lot easier to stand at a school board meeting and say to all the concerned parents, ‘Look what we did. We have an SRO (resource officer). We have a metal detector. We have these intense door locks,’’’ Klinger said. “That’s much more compelling than saying, ‘We have undertaken this difficult, nuanced, ephemeral process (that features training).’’’