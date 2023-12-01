Keep it Simple: The changing way of weather here up north

Not too long ago, a typical Thanksgiving weekend in Gaylord featured at least a foot of snow piled up on the ground. It was not unusual for November to pack in snowfall amounts of 30 or 40 inches, with an average of 13 inches typically falling prior to the holiday. The snow in the driveway would keep me and my snowblower pretty busy and I could count on having to blow out the driveway prior to family arriving the night before Thanksgiving. This year I have yet to take the blower out on its maiden voyage.

This year Gaylord had racked up a total of one inch of snow prior to the holiday. The past several November holiday weekends have typically been snow-free and I personally am loving it. I grew up in the metro Detroit area and snow in November was a relative rarity - Thanksgiving featuring crunchy leaves on lawns sans snow. A typical Currier & Ives pastoral-looking autumn.

Michael Jones

Moving to Gaylord in 1976 was a bit of a shock to see how much snow piled up prior to Thanksgiving. It was a bit of a novelty, even bordering on being “cool” but I yearned for the “good old days” when Thanksgiving featured the Currier & Ives scenery I had grown up with in southern Michigan. Winter could wait until December.

Now thanks to global warming, climate change or whatever you want to call it, my Northern Michigan Thanksgivings have been taken over by the weather of southern Michigan from my childhood. Like I said, I’m loving the change of fortunes here in the north when it comes to the balmy-like fall weather we have been experiencing. The problem though is my snowy Thanksgivings being replaced by southern Michigan’s milder weather is causing a lot of consternation for a good part of the global population.

Of course, this is all just anecdotal evidence, not hardcore scientific data which does indicate global warming is happening in real time and a good part of it is due to mankind’s reckless use of fossil fuels which don’t just cause the earth’s temperatures to rise but releases deadly pollutants into the air 24/7. The data pretty much speaks for itself if you care to look.

With that said, what I would really be thankful for at this time of the year is if our world leaders and the population in general seriously committed to doing something about the use of fossil fuels. We of course will likely continue down the wrong-way path we are currently on — increases in extreme weather events such as flooding, hurricanes, tornadoes, drought and forest fires be damned, now the new norm.

The likely culprit behind our inaction in dealing with the devastating effects of climate change can be summed up in one word: greed. We are unwilling to sacrifice any economic well-being we currently enjoy by spending our hard-earned incomes to pay to keep the devastation at bay.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are unwilling to suggest tax increases to making life here on old planet earth sustainable for future generations because we would prefer to keep our money in our grubby little hands so we can buy even more goods and services which increases our dependence even more on burning excessive amounts of fossil fuels, exacerbating the problem ad infinitum.

A no-win situation if I ever saw one. We seem perfectly content to wallow in our own filth as we continue merrily down a certain path of destruction, all while twiddling our thumbs and lamenting the sorry state of the environment as we order yet another unneeded gewgaw from Amazon or the big box store in an endless vicious cycle of calamity.

I guess a lack of snow in November here in Northern Michigan is the least of our worries. Enjoy it while you can. It’s likely not going to get any better.

— Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at mfomike2@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Keep it Simple: The changing way of weather here up north