Keep it Simple: Stick em' up pardner and give me the 'facts'

Somebody recently told me Texas and Florida had the country's lowest rates of violent crime and crimes involving guns, while Illinois had some of the worst violent crime. I was informed Illinois had strict gun control laws while Texas and Florida had some of the more liberal laws regarding gun ownership.

The takeaway from this, they implied, was states that let it all hang out in the gun debate were far safer and had lower crime rates than states like Illinois where gun laws were stricter. This statement of the so-called "facts" seemed not to ring true with me. I decided to do a little "fact" checking.

Michael Jones

I looked at a large number of national crime data and could not find a single one which supported the thinking that Texas and Florida were the safest states regarding violent crime involving guns. What I found was that typically the two states were some of the most violent in the country regards guns and crime and violence, with the data to back it up. Illinois, on the other hand, did live up to being your average crime-ridden state — much like Michigan — with the land of Lincoln and the Great Lakes state usually falling right about in the middle of the country with the data on crime. Illinois was certainly not one of the worst. Not at all as bad as the so-called low crime states of Texas and Florida.

A 2021 study by CDC.gov Firearm Mortality by State indicated Florida ranked 48th and Texas dead last for gun violence and death by guns. Study after study indicated the two states ranked no better than in the mid-20s, and most indicated they ranked near the bottom when it came to gun violence and gun crime.

Even data from the FBI indicated Florida and Texas are two of the most violent in the country when it comes to guns and violent crime. What gives? I went to the NRA website, thinking maybe it would have the data which showed the two were actually really, really safe places to hang out with guns, with hardly any gun violence. But no. I couldn't find anything there or anywhere else to indicate the two states were the poster children depicting a state where it was a safe place to live when it came to guns. Just the opposite, unfortunately. Why then would someone purport to have read or heard something; most likely on the internet, which was blatantly false?

It seems to stem, unfortunately, with the advent of the internet itself and its bazillions and bazillions of "facts," which anyone can find online and use to prove a point or statement and claim it as fact just "cause it's on the internet." It's something we all tend to be occasionally guilty of to a degree and some people seem to take it to the nth-degree to proclaim sometimes really dangerous falsehoods as being "fact."

So, how do we get past taking the easy way out and stating something as fact when we haven't done our homework? How do we get past the people who love nothing better than to state misinformation, say, about the safety and effectiveness of vaccinations when all they have to do is state some debunked study they found online and call it the "facts"?

I'm at a loss as to how to deal with all the misinformation floating around on the internet other than saying the obvious: fact check everything, believe nothing. But with all the daily information we are bombarded with thanks to the unlimited number of so-called facts found on the internet, this in itself becomes literally impossible and time prohibitive.

It is anything but simple. I guarantee it and I've got the "facts" to back it up. Somewhere.

— Michael Jones is a columnist and contributor for the Gaylord Herald Times. He can be reached at mfomike2@gmail.com.

