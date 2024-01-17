Keep your snow shovel handy: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected in Milwaukee beginning Thursday evening

The Milwaukee area is expected to receive 2 to 3 inches of snow Thursday evening into Friday.

The possibility of lake enhancement snow means that shoreline communities are forecasted to receive more snow than inland communities, according to Jaclyn Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"There definitely looks to be some accumulation and folks are probably going to have to shovel," Anderson said.

The snow is expected to be fluffy, which is a contrast from heavy wet snow the area received last week during a snowstorm.

Temperatures are expected to be cold, but slightly warmer than the bitter cold Milwaukee experienced on Tuesday.

Thursday night and Friday wind chills will be near-zero or negative with winds up to 15 miles per hour, Anderson said.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 2 to 3 inches of snow expected in Milwaukee beginning Thursday evening