Keep those flowers in the Dirt. Popular Valentine’s Day gifts hurt our environment.

Valentine’s Day means thoughts turn to love. But you may not realize the impact on our environment that this seemingly innocuous holiday brings.

The International Council on Clean Transportation has found that flying Valentine’s Day flowers grown in Colombia to U.S. airports produces 360,000 metric tons of CO2. That is about the same as the amount of 78,000 cars driven for a year. Then these flowers are moved using refrigerated trucks to their destinations and wrapped in plastic which increases the damage even more and leads to more garbage in our landfills.

Balloons are also an eco-nightmare because they create plastic pollution. They can take hundreds of years to biodegrade. They also can hurt animals such as sea creatures that might try to eat them.

Celebrate love by loving the environment

For this Valentine’s Day, why not be a bit more intentional with your special someone and embrace our earth in the process? If you insist on getting cut flowers, try to get ones that are grown locally. Or, better yet, buy your loved one a plant that will last longer and improve the air quality of your home. You can also plant a tree and watch it grow through the years. Planting a tree is especially impactful for children as I still remember a pussy willow tree I planted as a child and the persimmon sapling I planted with my daughter when she was younger greets us every morning—and is now taller than both of us!

Chocolates are also a popular go-to for the upcoming holiday. But the $128 billion-a-year industry has been riddled with labor issues and deforestation. Time Magazine has come up with a rating system for the world’s biggest chocolate makers that is based on the following five factors: Traceability, providing a livable income, preventing child labor, avoiding deforestation, implementing agroforestry and reducing pesticide use.

Spring bulbs in pots can be combined with other plants, like these pansies, to provide a brilliant display.

If you want to get a truly meaningful gift for your significant other, you can shop locally and buy locally produced products. You can think of it as an opportunity to really get creative and either get a gift or provide an experience that is catered to their specific interests—such as preparing a special meal with locally sourced ingredients.

Marketing for holidays is seemingly everywhere you turn, but just taking a few moments to think about what is meaningful for your love and for the planet helps us and future generations continue to enjoy our earth for years to come.

Stuart Ungar

Stuart Ungar has over 30 years of nonprofit experience, spending the last decade focusing on the environment and sustainability. He is the executive director of the Louisville Sustainability Council, has a podcast called “Stu’s EV Universe,” and is one of the co-founders of Evolve KY, Kentucky’s electric vehicle group.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Valentine's Day hurts the environment. Choose to love our planet.