You're Probably Keeping Too Much Money in Your Savings Account

Mark Henricks
·5 min read
are savings accounts worth it
are savings accounts worth it

Savings accounts are safe places to store cash you may need on short notice. You can open one at nearly any bank or credit union, often entirely online and with only a small or even no initial deposit. These accounts reliably pay the stated rate of interest and most have modest fees while some charge no fees. However, the interest earned on savings accounts is too low to keep up with inflation, raising the question of whether savings accounts are worth having at all. Despite this, most Americans do use savings accounts and they offer important benefits.

A financial advisor can help you set up budgeting and savings habits.

Savings Account Basics

A savings account is a type of account offered by a bank or credit union that pays you interest exchange for the use of the money you deposit. These financial institutions use the money in savings accounts to make loans to individuals and businesses.

Nearly all banks and credit unions, including online banks, offer savings accounts. You can open a savings account by filling out an application and making a deposit. Often, you can do this entirely online and sometimes without depositing any money to start.

Savings accounts charge low service fees, typically only a few dollars a month. Some savings accounts charge no monthly fees at all. Savings accounts generally allow withdrawals by online transfer, use of an ATM card or by visiting the bank, However, they are different from checking accounts, which are also offered by banks and credit unions.

Checking accounts, some of which pay interest as well, are designed to be used to pay bills and make frequent withdrawals. Savings accounts, on the other hand, often limit how often you can withdraw money to a few times per month or less.

Savings account interest rates are generally much lower than the returns investors can expect on stocks and similar investments. Currently, many major banks offer annual percentage yields of only 0.01% on savings accounts. High-yield savings accounts offered by some smaller and online banks may pay 2.0% percent or more.

Money deposited in savings accounts is considered absolutely safe from loss. That’s because savings deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. No one has ever lost money from an FDIC-insured account. This safety comes at a cost, however. That’s because the low interest rates paid on savings do not allow savers to keep up with inflation. Money put into a savings account will usually lose purchasing power over time.

Many savers use savings accounts for emergency savings and to accumulate funds for short-term goals or to make major purchases, such as a down payment on a home. Because savings accounts are separate from the checking accounts used to pay bills, many savers find it easier to avoid spending the money on an impulse.

Savings Accounts Pros and Cons

are savings accounts worth it
are savings accounts worth it

To help you evaluate the benefits and advantages of savings accounts, here’s a table with the key features laid out:

Pros and Cons of Savings Accounts Pros Cons High Safety Low Return High Liquidity Loss of Purchasing Power Separation From Other Funds Less Availability Than Checking

Keep in mind that not all savings accounts are created equally, and each of these may apply in different ways to different accounts.

Best Uses for a Savings Account

A savings accounts is probably the best place to keep emergency savings. These are savings, ideally amounting to one to three months of basic expenses, that are kept in case of any emergency such as a costly repair bill. The separation and high liquidity offered by savings accounts make them well suited for this purpose.

Savings accounts are also good ways to accumulate funds for short-term savings goals that will come due within three years or so. A home down payment, a new car, a wedding or a vacation are common short-term savings goals employing savings accounts. Savings accounts are better for accumulating funds for short-term needs than other investments, such as stocks, because there is no risk of the value of the account declining just when funds are needed.

People who have a very low tolerance for risk are also good candidates for savings accounts. Highly loss-averse investors may keep more money in savings accounts than other investors, simply for peace of mind. However, even savings accounts are not completely risk-free, because of the likelihood that funds will lose future purchasing power due to inflation.

The Bottom Line

are savings accounts worth it
are savings accounts worth it

Savings accounts are convenient, safe, low-cost places to build up savings for emergencies or major purchases. However, the low interest rates they pay mean inflation will eat into the purchasing power of money kept in them. Balancing these pluses and minuses suggests that keeping some but not all your money in a savings account makes sense for almost everyone.

Savings Tips

  • A financial advisor can help you decide how to use a savings account in your overall strategy. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.

  • Savings accounts are considered equivalent to cash for purposes of asset allocation. However, physical currency is not the same as money in a savings account. Bills and coins can be stolen, lost or destroyed, while savings accounts funds are safe from this sort of loss. Hiding money under a mattress or even in a locked safe is not as secure as using a savings account — plus savings accounts at least offer some interest.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Prostock-Studio, ©iStock.com/shih-wei, ©iStock.com/damircudic

The post Are Savings Accounts Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • Will Savings Accounts or Roth IRAs Make You Richer Quicker?

    When creating a plan for saving, one of the most important things to decide is where to keep your money. Savings accounts are one option; a Roth individual retirement account is another. Whether it makes sense to open a savings … Continue reading → The post Savings Account vs. Roth IRA appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard Says This Modest Change Helps Investors Save Enough Retirement Income

    Periodically increasing the amount you put toward retirement can help improve the chances that you'll have enough retirement income later in life. Vanguard recently released data that analyzes whether retirement plan participants are saving enough to replace their income in retirement. … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says This Modest Change Helps Investors Save Enough Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jason Momoa shares emotional moment with daughter at Rolling Stones concert

    On The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday, Jason Momoa spoke about sharing an emotional moment with his daughter, Lola, at a Rolling Stones concert last summer. “It was a wonderful experience because I’m stoked The Stones are still alive, and to be able to show your babies the Stones,” Momoa said. “And I told Lola about ‘Gimme Shelter’ and the meaning behind it, and the beautiful woman who sang the, you know, (imitates song), and just doing that whole little piece. I wanted to share it with my daughter, who sings, and she was just blown away. She was crying and I was just holding her while we were at The Rolling Stones, and it was just such a beautiful moment to share with her.” Momoa also said his kids got to spend some time with a friend of his who just happens to be one of the greatest rock guitarists of all time. “Kinda good friends with Slash,” Momoa said, “so the kids get to go see uncle Slash before he goes on with Guns N’ Roses, and…” “How is uncle Slash?” Corden asked. “Uncle Slash is the coolest — he’s the coolest man on Earth,” Momoa replied. “I love him.”

  • Blackstone: Real Estate Partner or Predator?

    Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is an alternative investment company. As of last year, the company's total assets under management were approaching $900 billion. Its growth resulted primarily from its success in real estate. When you’re as big as Blackstone, inflation, rising mortgage rates and looming recessions function as opportunities. Blackstone started out investing in Hilton Hotels and Resorts, La Quinta Inns, Motel 6, Southern Cross Group, EQ Office and Trizec Properties, among others. After

  • Taco Bell Menu Adds Two New Items

    If Yum Brands Taco Bell has any one secret to its success over the years, it's that the brand fully embraces constant change. While that change may be as simple as combining a few ingredients already on its menu into some new item (another trick that the Bell relies on heavily), it can also be as big as introducing some item that has never been served at its locations, like Nacho Fries or piling tostada ingredients atop a giant Cheez-It. Anyway, let's move on to the one thing every Taco Bell fan truly cares about: the food.

  • Elon Musk Sounds Snippy About Tesla Software. He Should Welcome Criticism.

    The CEO pushed back after a user of a limited-release Beta version of the EV maker's FSD software tweeted that he was having control problems with basic driving tasks.

  • Retirement may be cheaper than you expect

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • ‘Never Have I Ever’ re-examines South Asian boys’ relationships with their moms

    Warning: This article contains spoilers.

  • 25 People With Student Loans Revealed How Much Money They Currently Make, And It's Eye-Opening

    "I’m about to turn 65. I have over $100,000 owed in student loans and regret having gone to college, as my earnings are $60,000 yearly. I have had to file bankruptcy and can’t afford to retire because I have a chronic health condition and will be paying student loans until I die. This debt should be removed for senior citizens."View Entire Post ›

  • Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Five players who fit any roster construction

    Whether you're going with receivers or running backs in the opening rounds, Denny Carter has five players who fit any draft strategy.

  • Where does Albert Pujols fall among MLB’s all-time home run leaders?

    Albert Pujols continues his push as one of MLB's best ever players. Here's where he currently stands on the all-time home runs list.

  • TikToker shares ‘major red flag’ that employees should watch for with their manager: ‘You deserve better’

    A TikToker is sharing the "major red flag" that indicates your manager may not have your best interests at heart.

  • Grammy winner Ed Sheeran is worth an estimated $200 million — but he’s a fan of this penny-pinching savings hack (and psst: pros say you may want to do it too)

    Thanks to hits like “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits,” “Castle on the Hill” and “Perfect,” Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has an estimated net worth of $200 million dollars, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. “You never want to be wasteful,” he told the Irish Examiner, before revealing he doesn’t have a black credit card in his wallet. Indeed, certified financial planner Marguerita Cheng encourages people to give themselves allowances because it can help them better manage their money.

  • Student-loan companies will scramble to adjust and some borrowers could fall into delinquency if Biden extends the payment pause on 'grossly insufficient notice', servicing group says

    The Student Loan Servicing Alliance wrote that borrowers will be "caught massively off guard" if payments do end up resuming in just over a week.

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pope further tightens controls, centralisation of Vatican finances

    Pope Francis on Tuesday acted to eliminate wiggle room or foot- dragging by Vatican departments in imposing tighter financial controls, setting a deadline for the closing of investment portfolios in foreign banks, including in Italy. Francis issued a document known as a "rescriptum," or re-writing, making clear that all investments by all departments would have to go through the Vatican bank under new rules that come into effect on Sept. 1. A greater role for the bank is a key plank in a centralisation policy announced last month that strips all Vatican departments of the ability to invest their funds independently.

  • Russian diamonds are back on the market with deals being done in Indian rupees instead of US dollars, report says

    After being hit with US sanctions, Russian mining giant Alrosa is back selling more than $250 million of diamonds a month, sources told Bloomberg.

  • Here’s How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Account at Every Stage of Life

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with your parents or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h