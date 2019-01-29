Keep Track Of The Theranos Scandal With This Detailed Timeline

Though the biggest scandal on people’s radar these days is Fyre Festival, there’s another one that's been brewing in the public's consciousness: Theranos.

The story of the once famed biotech startup, founded by Stanford dropout Elizabeth Holmes, eerily echoes the quicksand-like trajectory of Billy McFarland’s doomed festival. And it’s the subject of a recently premiered HBO documentary by Alex Gibney, called The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley.

Worth over $9 billion at its zenith, blood-testing startup Theranos imploded after a watershed moment in which The Wall Street Journal ’s John Carreyrou broke the yet unknown story of its fraud to the public.

Theranos eventually dissolved in September 2018, and many are now wondering: What the hell happened? Ahead, we dive into the story, breaking down step by step how Holmes went from promising young bio-genius to disgraced liar, bringing Theranos down with her. If you are not yet familiar with Elizabeth Holmes or Theranos, then buckle up — it’s a wild ride.

2003: Theranos is founded

Elizabeth Holmes starts Theranos — a word that combines “therapy” and “diagnosis” — when she is just 19. Her idea is to revolutionize healthcare by making blood-testing procedures cheaper and more convenient. She drops out of Stanford the next year and begins building the company through the sales pitch that it could detect health problems with just a few drops of blood from a finger prick. From the onset, Holmes was able to secure high-profile investors including Henry Kissinger, Betsy DeVos, and Rupert Murdoch.

2004: Theranos raises $6.9 million

With this early funding, the company gains a $30 million valuation.

2007: Company valuation hits nearly $200 million

After three years of early-round fundraising, Theranos receives a company valuation of $197 million.

2010: Theranos raises $45 million

Theranos files a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission form that states it has raised $45 million by selling equity, options, warrants, and other security rights. At this point, Theranos is valued at $1 billion.

2013: Theranos announces itself to the public

Having kept a low profile during its first years in order to focus on research and fundraising, Theranos unveils a website and introduces its product to the world through press releases and media features.

September 2013: Theranos announces Walgreens partnership

The deal with Walgreens commercializes Theranos's tests and opens them up to the public. Prior to this, Theranos had been a research-and-development operation. After commercializing its tests in Walgreens, Theranos begins reaching consumers directly.

2014: Theranos value exceeds $9 billion

Theranos and its founder, Holmes, are regularly featured across high-profile media platforms, with stories in The New Yorker, Forbes, and more. However, there is rising scrutiny of Holmes’s technology, and her profile in The New Yorker calls her explanations of the procedure “comically vague.”

Fortune announces that the company has raised $400 million in equity sales and is valued at over $9 billion. Thanks to her 50% stake, Holmes is now a multi-billionaire.

2015: Theranos is criticized by some in the medical community

A piece in The Journal of the American Medical Association, penned by John P.A. Ioannidis, MD, DSc, criticizes Theranos for having operated in “stealth mode” for years without publishing research in peer-reviewed medical journals.

The same year, Capital BlueCross, central Pennsylvania’s largest health insurer with over 700,000 consumers, selects Theranos as its lab and bloodwork provider. At this time, the company reaches a $10 billion valuation.

July 2015: Theranos test approved by the FDA

Theranos’s test for detecting herpes simplex virus 1 is approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). But by December, the test has come under scrutiny. This is the only Theranos test to be approved by the FDA.

October 15 & 16, 2015: The WSJ publishes a damning report on Theranos

Things take a turn for Theranos after The Wall Street Journal publishes John Carreyrou’s in-depth exposé on the company. In the piece, Carreyrou interviews ex-employees who claim management is incompetent, has exaggerated the capability of the technology, and is deceiving the public.

Later that day, Holmes appears on Mad Money in an attempt to do damage control in the face of rampant accusations. She claims the statements in the WSJ are false, that Theranos had supplied over 1,000 pages of documentation that disprove the allegations, and that she is disappointed to see that the piece has been published. Holmes says: "This is what happens when you work to change things. First, they think you're crazy, then they fight you, and then all of a sudden you change the world."