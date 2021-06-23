Keep wearing face masks, Britons to be told

Tube - Victoria Jones/PA

Wearing face masks and social distancing when ordering at bars are expected to continue to be advised by the Government for months, even if the July 19 reopening goes ahead.

The Telegraph understands that laws underpinning both rules are due to be lifted in time for July 19 but advice to Britons to that effect is set to remain in place.

Boris Johnson and his ministers are said by well-placed sources to be increasingly optimistic the new "terminus date" for lockdown can be delivered as hoped.

Rules limiting group gatherings to just six people indoors are set to be scrapped on July 19 if, as expected, the final delayed stage of reopening can go ahead as planned.

The Treasury is prioritising the lifting of the "one metre plus" and required table service rules for pubs and restaurants, which are limiting the number of customers who can be served.

Hospitality industry leaders have warned that many venues are only able to operate at 60 per cent capacity because of the limitations, leaving some still losing money even though they are open.

The Government’s top scientific advisers have often made clear they think some safety pandemic measures, such as wearing masks on transport, will continue long beyond lockdown.

Mr Johnson has previously talked about the need to shift from Covid-19 rules being enforced by law to a system where people take personal responsibility over the restrictions.

Hopes for a July 5 reopening - the earliest point announced when Mr Johnson pushed back the original June 21 stage four reopening - are set to be dashed.

Downing Street officials say it is "unlikely" a July 5 reopening will happen.

Sadiq Khan, the London mayor, and travel watchdogs warned that scrapping the requirement to wear a face mask on the Tube and buses could backfire.

A spokesman for Mr Khan told the Evening Standard: “On the continuing wearing of face masks, it is important that we continue to follow the science around the extent to which they limit transmission on transport and in busy indoor spaces.

"Evidence shows that the wearing of face masks gives many Londoners the confidence that they can travel safely on public transport.

"People feeling confident they can travel on our tubes, buses and trains as they get busier will be a vital part of encouraging more people into central London as restrictions are lifted further, and it is something that we will continue to look at closely."

Emma Gibson, director of London TravelWatch, which campaigns for improved travel in the capital, said: "Our weekly research is showing that nearly two-thirds of people say that they won’t use public transport in London unless people are wearing face coverings.

"And over 40 per cent said that they would continue to wear a face covering on public transport, even if they didn’t have to.

"This shows that along with social distancing, wearing face coverings is a really important factor for many people to feel safe on public transport."