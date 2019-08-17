Keep your wires and cords super organized with this $20 hub

Twitter More

Facebook More

TL;DR: The Nomad 3-port charging hub is $19.99 in the Mashable Shop. It's typically $49.95, so you'll save 29.96

We wouldn't last a day without our multiple devices — think wireless headphones, smartphones, and tablets — on hand. The problem with needing so many essential tech products is that they all die, and when they all hit zero percent at once we have to pick and choose which ones deserve to be powered up first. It’s like picking your favorite child.

While power strips can quickly remedy that situation, they look bulky around the home. Some might even say ugly. That’s where the Nomad 3-port charging hub comes in. This sleek device can power up to three devices as once. But what sets it apart is its discreet design, which hides and houses your cables. Ultimately, it will help prevent all those extra charging wires lying around from making your living space or bedroom feel messy or disorganized. Read more...

More about Organization, Chargers, Mashable Shopping, Tech, and Work Life