Keep Workers On, or Lay Them Off? Small Businesses Face Hard Choices

When Joseph Levey logged in to Chase Bank’s lending portal early Tuesday, he hoped he would finally be able to submit his law firm’s application for a federal stimulus loan. He had been trying since the previous Friday.

“One of the CPAs I work with was just heading home at 6 a.m.,” said Levey, founding partner of Manhattan firm Helbraun Levey, referring to certified public accountants. “Chase’s application portal didn’t open until Monday night, and it kept crashing.”

Like Levey, small-business owners around the country are racing to secure their portion of the Paycheck Protection Program, a $349 billion relief program that Congress authorized to help them survive the pandemic and keep their employees on the payroll.

Because the loans are first come, first served, many business owners are panicked that the money will run out before their applications are approved. They are also trying to figure out exactly what the program does and whether the terms make sense or if they should lay off their workers despite already skyrocketing unemployment claims.

Levey successfully submitted his application. But he still had hundreds more applications to file — with Chase alone — on behalf of his clients, many of whom are in the hospitality and cannabis industries.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that he had asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion for the payroll program, but it was up to Congress to allocate any additional funding.

The loans, which are a part of the $2 trillion relief program Congress enacted last month, could be a lifeline for Tran Wills and the 43 employees of Base Coat, her chain of nail salons in Colorado and California.

The program is designed to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees by lending them up to two months of payroll costs, with each loan capped at $10 million. Self-employed and contract workers are also eligible, but their loan process did not start until Friday.

These relief loans are issued through Small Business Administration-approved lenders and, unlike loans in previous crises, do not require any personal guarantee or collateral from borrowers. The money is intended to primarily cover payroll, but funds can be used for other expenses that are legal as long as the loan is repaid at an interest rate of 1% over two years.

However, the federal government will forgive the loans if a business uses at least 75% of the funds to maintain its payroll at pre-pandemic levels for eight weeks after the loan is disbursed (based on a 40-hour workweek). The remaining money can be used only for certain expenses, such as a mortgage, rent and utilities.

In most cases, the SBA is using payrolls as of Feb. 15 as its definition of pre-pandemic levels.

The fact that the loan is essentially a grant is a key reason Wills has worked so hard to get in line. She tried to apply at Chase and U.S. Bank before successfully submitting her application at Sunflower Bank, a small community lender based in Denver.

Wills decided not to lay off her staff even though the salon is closed, because she had heard the grant would require her to maintain full staffing without interruption.

Her staff is working from home with reduced hours and wages, helping her teach classes and fulfill online orders for Base Coat’s nail polish line. Some employees have also filed for unemployment benefits to make up the difference.

If Wills had laid off her team, she would still be eligible for the grant once she brought the team back — but that fact was initially unclear. The Treasury Department recently clarified that businesses must rehire staff (or employ new workers) and return their payrolls to February levels by June 30, when the loan program is set to expire.

She thinks keeping her employees was the right move because many of them have been with her since she opened in 2013 and because she believes there will be high demand once she reopens.

“We’re going to be crying at the end of the day because we’ll be so busy,” Wills said.

However, if the loan does not come through or businesses are not able to reopen in May, the story changes. Wills said she would not have the money to keep paying anyone, even after canceling her utilities and negotiating rent deals.

“I’m OK until mid-May,” Wills said. “But after that, nobody is going to have money to buy things online to keep us alive.”