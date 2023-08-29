Keeping the actual energy industry out of the room for climate talks is crazy

David Blackmon
·4 min read
0
The fossil fuel industry will have a role to play in our green energy transition
The fossil fuel industry will have a role to play in our green energy transition - Ina Fassbender /AFP

A concerted effort is being made to exclude representatives from the oil, natural gas and coal industries from participating in the upcoming COP 28 conference, which will be held in December in the United Arab Emirates. Such a move would reverse the progress made from last year’s COP 27 gathering, in which the industries were allowed to participate after having been banned from the 2021 event.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres seemed to kick this campaign off in earnest recently when he made a statement blaming the “climate emergency” on the very existence of fossil fuels, rather than the emissions they cause: “The problem is not simply fossil fuel emissions. It’s fossil fuels – period”.

The Secretary General is far from alone in his hostility towards non-renewables. Earlier this year, more than 100 lawmakers from the US and EU sent an open letter to President Biden and the President of the EU raising “profound concern” at how the UN rules “permit private sector polluters to exert undue influence” on that body’s climate change activities.

The letter’s signatories note that at least “636 lobbyists” from the oil and gas industries attended last year’s COP 27 conference held in Glasgow – more people than the delegations of most countries in attendance. Of course, labelling every oil and gas industry attendee as a “lobbyist” is ridiculous hyperbole and the signatories know it: this is framing designed to make their attendance appear sinister. But there is demagoguery to be spread, and fossil fuel bosses make for easy targets.

Various progressive darlings have piled on their support for banning oil and gas delegates, with Al Gore railing against the practise in a recent TED talk entitled “What the fossil fuel industry doesn’t want you to know”. US Climate Envoy John Kerry also chimed in over the weekend: in a speech he gave in Scotland, Kerry labelled anyone who disagrees with his rhetoric related to the “climate emergency” as participants in a “cult that constitutes a threat to humanity’s very existence.”

There are some who have rejected this farcical position, however. More thoughtful environmental advocates like Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates and Ro Khanna have argued that fossil fuels industry reps must be engaged in the climate debate in order to arrive at anything like a reasonable result. Reaching any sort of real solution requires “oil and gas at the table,” Gates said. “We don’t have time to exclude countries or sectors.”

Rep. Khanna, himself a staunch oil and gas industry critic who recently reiterated his support for a new windfall profits tax on the business, said “sure, have them at the table”.  This is an important interjection into the debate from a man who opposes having the COP28 conference chaired by the CEO of the UAE’s national oil company, Sultan Al Jaber.

In an opinion piece responding to the aforementioned congressional letter, Mr. Bloomberg was more direct, saying, “We need oil producers at the table – including the US, which is the largest oil producer in the world.” Bloomberg also defended Al Jaber, noting he is “also founding CEO and chairman of its renewable energy company, Masdar, and under his leadership, the UAE has become one of the world’s largest investors in renewable energy.”

The bottom line here is this: even if you accept every word of the alarmist rhetoric from climate alarm leaders like Kerry and Guterres, there is no solution to our emissions problem that is possible without active participation in it by the fossil fuel industries. It is the responsibility of lawmakers, who understand the real-world trade-offs that eco-activists find themselves cushioned from, to push back on fantastical demands for results without consequences. It is impossible to even manufacture the preferred solutions of the green movement – wind, solar and electric vehicles – without massive deployment of energy derived from fossil fuels.

These renewed calls for banning oil, gas and coal from even being involved in the debate are ridiculous. We rejected them last year – and the time has come to reject them again.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.

Recommended Stories

  • This luxurious hair and body oil is the key to feeling like a French girl

    The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.

  • The 40 best Labor Day tech deals to shop right now on Amazon — as low as $10

    Amazon has some of the best Labor Day tech deals you'll find anywhere this year. Get deals on laptops, tablets, fans, monitors and more.

  • This $10 shampoo is the industry’s best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness: 'It’s a miracle, actually!'

    There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.

  • Instagram's latest test lets creators highlight comments in their stories

    Instagram is experimenting with a new feature to let creators share notable fan comments to their Stories, such as comments on their posts or Reels. In a post on the "IG updates" channel, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the company wants to make it easier for creators to highlight interesting comments.

  • Google Photos now lets you access and set up locked folders on iOS and the web

    Google has started rolling out an update for the app that allows users to back up their locked folders, so they can access files saved in them from any of their devices.

  • Trump wants his mug shot to be a badge of honor. Will it help him or haunt him?

    The photo instantly became one of the defining images of our political era, but its still unclear how it might influence the former president's political prospects or his legacy.

  • A powerful laptop for $260 (that's over 75% off!) — plus 4 more epic tech deals today

    Another highlight: A top-rated 24-inch TV for just $65.

  • Google Cloud's new Cross-Cloud Network makes it easier to connect applications across clouds

    At its Cloud Next conference today, Google Cloud announced Cross-Cloud Network, a new feature that will make life easier for these businesses. Cross-Cloud Network is a global networking platform that, in Google's words, was "designed to enable customers to gain access to Google services more easily from any cloud." Among other things, Google promises that using Cross-Cloud Network will reduce network latency by 35 percent and total cost of ownership by 40 percent, compared to connecting applications without routing the traffic over Google's network.

  • Best Buy joins retailers warning that shoppers are struggling to pay credit card bills

    Best Buy sounds the alarm on credit card payments.

  • Duet AI, Google's AI assistant suite, expands across Google Cloud

    Duet AI, Google's collection of generative AI features for text summarization, organizing data and more, is expanding to new products and services in Google Cloud. At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced that Duet AI -- still in preview with general availability set for sometime later this year -- can now assist with code refactoring, or improving code by making small changes without altering the code's overall external behavior. In a developer's preferred software development environment, they can open a Duet AI-powered chat window and write a natural language prompt (e.g.

  • Lighter Capital raises $130M credit facility to ignite revenue-based financing for startups

    At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.

  • Google is bringing generative AI to its security tooling

    Today at Google Cloud Next, the company announced several new generative AI enhancements to its security product line in an effort to make it easier to find information from a massive amount of security data by simply asking questions in plain language. Steph Hay, head of UX for cloud security at Google, says that these new capabilities are designed to do more with less. “We're really trying to supercharge security with generative AI to mitigate threats, and in particular prevent downstream impacts that our practitioners face today, to reduce the toil that the security teams deal with having to manage a growing attack surface, and really bridge the cyber talent gap,” Hay said at a press event last week.

  • Google just made it a lot easier for people to begin automating their smart home

    Plus, its script editor gets its first new features.

  • MoonPay launches venture arm to invest in web3 infra, gaming and fintech

    Web3 infrastructure firm MoonPay has launched an investment arm that will focus on early-stage startups in web3, gaming and adjacent fintech categories, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. The investment arm, dubbed MoonPay Ventures, will mainly invest between $100,000 to $1 million, targeting seed and Series A rounds. It has already invested in more than 25 companies, including BCB Group, Ledger, BRUT, BeatClub, absolute labs, Create/OS, BridgeTower Capital and Mythical Games, according to Abhay Mavalankar, VP of corporate development and investments at MoonPay.

  • Google upgrades Vertex AI to keep pace with the generative AI boom

    Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.

  • Google's new A3 GPU supercomputer with Nvidia H100 GPUs will be generally available next month

    Despite their $30,000+ price, Nvidia's H100 GPUs are a hot commodity -- to the point where they are typically back-ordered. Earlier this year, Google Cloud announced the private preview launch of its H100-powered A3 GPU virtual machines, which combines Nvidia's chips with Google's custom-designed 200 Gpbs Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs). Now, at its Cloud Next conference, Google announced that it will launch the A3 into general availability next month.

  • Google's Cloud Spanner Data Boost is now generally available

    At its annual Cloud Next conference, Google Cloud today announced the general availability of Cloud Spanner Data Boost. Data Boost is a fully managed serverless service that allows users to analyze their data in Google Cloud's globally distributed database via services like BigQuery, Spark on Datapric or Dataflow without impacting the transactional workflows in Spanner. "It's a breakthrough technology that delivers high performance, on-demand processing of operational data with near zero impact on customers' business-critical applications," explained Andi Gutmans, VP and GM, Databases at Google Cloud.

  • America's manufacturing boom is facing a labor crunch

    The US manufacturing renaissance is coming up against the practical challenge of finding enough workers to make it happen.

  • WordPress is now selling 100-year domains

    WordPress, a company that has been around for 20 years, is now selling domains with a 100-year registration length. In exchange, WordPress will provide a domain with 100-year-long registration, automatic backup to multiple servers and even the Internet Archive, advanced ownership and hosting tools, and round-the-clock support. WordPress doesn't mention in its post how it plans to keep domains and backups updated with the ever-changing internet landscape or what happens to the domains if the company decides to shut down the program for some reason.

  • SEC settles first NFT enforcement case, fines LA media company $6M

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is suing a non-fungible token project, marking the first time the authority has taken enforcement action against a company for selling unregistered NFTs. Impact Theory, a Los Angeles-based media company, "encouraged potential investors to view the purchase of Founder's Key [the company's NFT project] as an investment into the business, stating that investors would profit from their purchases if Impact Theory was successful in its efforts," the SEC order said, adding that the digital assets offered to investors were in the form of "investment contracts" and therefore "securities."