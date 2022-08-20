Keeping ahead of the floods
As flash flood waters race up a dirt road, extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer outruns the threat.
Staff workers at American University are threatening to strike on Monday, August 22 over a contract dispute.
The Jaguars fell 16-15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a mixed bag result as their starters earn plenty of repetitions throughout the night.
Watch Jalen Nailor's highlights from Minnesota's second preseason game against the 49ers
This $25 anti-aging serum has racked up more than 100,000 reviews and an "Amazon's Choice" title.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty“How do I fit into this?” is one of the first questions Lea Robinson [pronounced “Lee”] asked themselves when their manager said they were submitting them for the new A League of Their Own reimagining. Reading the script, Robinson quickly realized Bertie Hart is “a role of a lifetime.” Bertie’s storyline in the second half of the season is part of the promise made by co-creator and star Abbi Jacobson that the show is “about queerness
Take a day off with Ferris Bueller this month
Extreme weather threats are continuing across the U.S. this weekend, including drought and flash flooding. Cole Higgins reports. (8-21-22)
On Sunday, June 12, at 10:20 p.m., George -- like thousands of other customers using crypto lending exchange Celsius -- received an email reading: "Due to extreme market conditions, today we are...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has already bussed more than 8,000 migrants from the southern border to New York City, Washington, D.C., and other sanctuary cities outside Texas. New York City Mayor Eric Adams says Abbott is playing politics with people's lives. Michael George has the details.
Billy Napier broke down quarterback Jack Miller's thumb surgery and gave a tentative timeline for the backup's return.
How much do the Tennessee Titans think of cornerback Roger McCreary? They are asking him to play two positions as a rookie.
Tim Nwachukwu/GettyFormer basketball player and current authoritarian friend Dennis Rodman claimed he has been given permission to ask Russia to free Brittney Griner.“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.”Rodman did not say whether the White House has cleared the visit, nor did he say whether it was an official diplomatic mission. There are currently no restrictions on U.S. citizens visiting the country, though the State Departmen
By no means has Hendrick Motorsports been out to lunch in the four road-course races this season. However, the team is still looking for its first win of the 2022 season when turning left and right — having won 10 of the previous 13. When the green flag drops in Sunday‘s Go Bowling at The […]
Leon Edwards now joins the ranks of Michael "The Count" Bisping in bringing a UFC world title back...
Summer is a "critical" time of year to practice good skincare, Dr. Julia Tzu, the medical director at Wall Street Dermatology, told Insider.
Storylines, a new residential community at sea, will launch its first ship in 2024 with residences starting at $1 million for the ship's lifetime.
Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa's legendary state fair during a midterm election year.
This race for governor hasn’t been the strangest, but the Crist-Fried contest has enough peculiarities to be a real Florida Democratic primary.
The star-studded blockbuster first premiered a decade ago. Here's what cast members like Anna Kendrick, Ben Platt, and Rebel Wilson are up to now.
Elon Musk is a charismatic and whimsical serial entrepreneur who is divisive. Faced with distrust of politics and the lack of a charismatic leader in the world today, Musk has become an inspiring figure at home and overseas. Recently, he announced in a tweet a desire to acquire the English soccer club Manchester United.