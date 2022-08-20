Keeping ahead of the floods

The Daily Beast

Tim Nwachukwu/GettyFormer basketball player and current authoritarian friend Dennis Rodman claimed he has been given permission to ask Russia to free Brittney Griner.“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman told NBC News. “I’m trying to go this week.”Rodman did not say whether the White House has cleared the visit, nor did he say whether it was an official diplomatic mission. There are currently no restrictions on U.S. citizens visiting the country, though the State Departmen