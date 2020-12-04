Keeping Business Open in the US: DermaScan Continues to Drive Safety Technology in the United States Market During the Coronavirus Pandemic

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2020 / DermaScan's temperature screening technology in the US has become an essential and effective tool for government and businesses relying on in-person operations during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

With experts recognizing fever being one of the indicating symptoms of the virus, temperature checks are becoming a standard in proactive measures in minimizing risk exposure. In early 2020, DermaScan's focus changed towards temperature screening hardware and software that, through unique infrared technology, can operate independently or integrate with other devices, such as security doors, which has been a proactive measure in states where ordinances are consistently changing officials say.

"Consistent temperature screenings are as reliable as oral thermometer readings, yet quicker in results and more sanitary to keep traffic in motion while safe," says DermaScan CEO Shane Rose. The technology is also affordable. Recognizing the great financial stress that many companies are currently under, DermaScan has designed and deployed hardware and software devices that are roughly a third of its typical $9,000-10,000 price per-unit seen in March 2020. "This is to ensure businesses can afford to include this essential tool in their COVID protocols and strategies, without having to sacrifice revenue or funds received from the PPP, EIDL, or Cares Act stimulus," Rose explains.

In 2020, DermaScan has quickly grown from being a small, forward-thinking operation to becoming a major player in supporting businesses during COVID. The U.S.-based company has also been working hands-on alongside government organizations to assist in strategic solutions that will comply with current and future regulations towards public health and technology into 2021.

