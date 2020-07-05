As summer camps across the country debated whether and how to operate during the coronavirus pandemic this spring, Kanakuk Kamps, a prominent network of Christian sports camps in Missouri, announced its five overnight camps would open to over 20,000 kids starting May 30.

“Our full-time summer staff of 1,600 qualified individuals including 100 registered nurses and 60 volunteer doctors are hired and sitting on ready,” Joe White, who runs the camp with his wife Debbie-Jo, told families. “We are planning on being open all summer.”

On its website, the camp assured parents, "We are focused on taking all reasonable measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our Kamps."

But now even cautious hopes that COVID-19 might be kept outside Kanakuk Kamps’ gates have already been dashed. On July 1, parents were notified by email that one of the camps, known as K-2, was shutting down. The Stone County Health Department’ updated the community on Facebook : 41 campers, counselors and staffers tested positive for COVID-19; they had come to camp from 10 states and multiple counties in Missouri. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services later updated the count to 49, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

Parents received an email from Rebecca Duncan, the Kanakuk health services director, advising them their children may have been exposed: “As your Kamper returns home, we recommend that you consider a 14-day self-quarantine for your child and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.”

The plan to open or close overnight camps this summer was a wrenching one, for families and camps alike. Parents are increasingly desperate: A recent American Psychological Association survey found 60 percent of parents “have no idea” how to keep kids engaged this summer. Camps depend on the income of two short months to keep going year after year. Yet, as stressful as it was to learn about cancellations or virtual substitutes, camps in session offer new worries — namely, keeping children safe.

Kanakuk’s COVID-19 experience isn’t an isolated one. Two YMCA camps in Georgia opened then shuttered after a counselor tested positive for the coronavirus. Eagle Lake Camp in Colorado reported a coronavirus outbreak among the staff members on site prepping for opening season. The camp won’t welcome campers now, as there are at least 12 confirmed cases and 12 more “probable cases,” according to an NBC affiliate.

In Pennsylvania, Camp Seneca Lake announced it was pushing back opening day this week and quarantining a group of staff members after one person tested positive during counselor orientation. The camp posted on Instagram that anyone "who steps foot on our campus will be tested for Covid-19" immediately.

Though dozens of camps across the country chose to shut down, others are still planning to open, including the Jewish summer camp Camp Modin in Maine whose truncated summer season begins July 9. Camp director Howard Salzberg told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that it had received hundreds of applications.

Kingsley Pines Camp also in Maine announced it would open with a single session this summer and require all incoming campers to be tested within seven days prior to arrival. It also encouraged families to self-isolate and avoid social gatherings in the weeks prior to camp and informed them that no transportation would be provided to camp.

But the directors also warned would-be attendees: “Please understand that even with the steps we are taking, we cannot guarantee that COVID-19 will not enter camp, or that your child will not get it. We will require that all parents sign a waiver prior to camp acknowledging this risk. Each family must carefully weigh the risks and benefits of camp, and decide what is right for their children. We strongly discourage any child with a secondary health condition from attending camp.”

Most camps that promised to safely open suggested a similarly ambitious honor network for both campers and counselors regarding isolation prior to camp’s start. A video on Kanakuk’s website explained that all campers and staff would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to the start of their camp term this year. Parents were asked to limit their child’s “exposure to non-family members, avoid large crowds and gatherings and avoid unnecessary travel prior to camp.” A health screening card was mailed to campers two weeks prior to camp, and parents were asked to record the child’s temperature for seven days before arrival.