Keeping NOLA Public Schools students safe as they march in Mardi Gras parades

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA Public Schools are making sure that their students who participate in the parades stay safe this Mardi Gras season.

The focus of NOLA Public Schools’ safety plan is keeping their marching bands, cheerleaders, and dance teams safe while they march in the parades.

Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams wants to reiterate that no parade-goers should walk in front of, touch, dance with, or throw beads at any of their scholars taking part in the parades.

‘Sparkle and Shine’ this Mardi Gras with new headbands, hats

Parents march alongside the students to create a barrier for a reason. Still some parade-goers don’t always respect the bands and cheerleaders as they pass by.

Taylor Blevins, a Senior and Cheerleader at Sophie B. Wright Charter School said, “People will march across the street while we are marching forward. You have to march in place and then wait for them to move and that messes up our lines. It is better for people to stay on the sides while we are marching, and then after we march by and there’s an opening, that’s when you can cross the street.”

School leaders say a safe distance also will provide safety for the parade-goers, so they don’t get hit in the face with musical instruments or moving arms from band members.

Superintendent Williams also says the best thing you can do is cheer on the students because they obviously work extra hard to put on a great show for everyone.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.