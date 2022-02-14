‘What Keeping Your Peace Looks Like’: Ciara and Russell Wilson Reportedly Flee Drake’s Super Bowl Party Concert After Future Takes the Stage

R&B singer Ciara is a princess of the musical kingdom of Atlanta. So, when you are royalty, you understand how to make a classy exit. And that is exactly what she and her husband did after spotting her ex at Drake’s Super Bowl party on eve of the big dance.

According to TMZ, the “Goodies” artist and her husband, Russell Wilson, left one of the Super Bowl 56’s biggest hip-hop festivities, Drake’s jam at the Pacific Design Center in WeHo on Saturday, Feb. 12.

The party was star-studded and packed with notables like Cardi B, Offset, Lizzo, and Jack Harlow. The couple dipped after learning about another celebrity in the building, Ciara’s oldest son’s father Future. Fans applauded the couple for leaving. One fan said, ”what keeping your peace looks like.” Another fan said, ”if avoiding toxic was a couple.”

In the past, Future has been extremely vocal about how he feels about their relationship. Fans have often teased the “Life is Good” artist, knowing how he hates that the 2022 Bart Starr Award-winner is so close with his son with Ciara, Future Zahir.

Last year, while bragging about his success, social media vipers reminded him about how he messed up his over two-year relationship with the Revlon brand ambassador. They highlighted that in only a year after breaking up with the A-Town rapper, Ciara met the man that would change her life.

Russell not only gave her his name in matrimony but blessed her with two children from that union. The 2021 NFL Man of the Year also has helped the single mom raise Future’s child.

One troll asked rhetorically, “But are you bigger than Russell Wilson in your son’s life, TUH?”

“He clearly still bothered by Jay-Z ‘playing football with ya son lyric lol,’” another edged on.

The comment is about the “Kill Jay-Z” lyric on his 4:44 album that said, “I don’t even know what you woulda done / In the future other niggas playin’ football with your son.”

While hip-hop lyric-combers swore the clever wordplay was a dig at Future, the rapper claims Jay-Z told him he “didn’t mean it like that.”

Either way, the two didn’t think staying in the mix was a good idea, and had law enforcement, the outlet reports, to escort them to their car.

