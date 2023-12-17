Keeping Score: Gift wrapping
Tis the season for gifting, and with gifting comes gift wrapping. Who wrapped up the competition, and who just couldn't cut it? Find out in this latest Keeping Score!
Tis the season for gifting, and with gifting comes gift wrapping. Who wrapped up the competition, and who just couldn't cut it? Find out in this latest Keeping Score!
From Oprah's fave stuffie and jewelry box to Echo Dots for 50% off and Keurig coffee makers for $50 off: It'll all get to you in time to wrap.
Snag a popular foot massager for $70 off, an Echo Dot at a 50% discount, a fancy watch at nearly $300 off and more great deals.
From subscription boxes to popular Amazon finds, these gifts will arrive before Santa does.
Treat yourself — or someone else — to these stellar gifts ranging from cozy essentials and timeless cookware to sleek appliances and food delicacies.
Try this before you cut that extra strip of gift-wrapping paper.
Wrap up these sure-to-wow goodies from Apple, Ninja, Madwell, Cole Haan, MasterClass and Blink.
Also on deck: Barbie on markdown, genuine white gold jewelry for over $100 off, wireless over-ear headphones for 85% off, and so much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The Chiefs will look to contain Bailey Zappe after he excelled in Week 14.
The last sixth-gen Chevrolet Camaro has left the building. Camaro name lives on in racing, not sure when the Camaro reboot happens .
Over 19,000 Amazon shoppers take this thing on adventures near and far.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cowboys at Bills game.
Welcome back to The Interchangehere to sign up! This is the last edition of The Interchange for 2023 — it’s hard to believe that the year is almost over. At the time there were 35 financial institutions on the list, and five months later, more than 330 of them are in the network.
23,000 shoppers give this genius tool a perfect five-star rating.
All ages will get hooked on trying to transform the Shashibo into 70+ shapes.
These genius gadgets and gizmos will save you time, energy and money.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Chiefs at Pats game.
Keep track of all of the results from the first day of bowl season here.
The UFC 297 main event got started a month earlier than planned.
Shared a fan: 'It's fun to hear from family you haven’t seen or met in over 70 years.'