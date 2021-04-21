Keeping up with T. Rex was easy, Dutch researchers say

FILE PHOTO: Visitors look at a 67 million year-old skeleton of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur, named Trix, during the first day of the exhibition "A T-Rex in Paris" at the French National Museum of Natural History in Paris
·1 min read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Unlike its popular movie incarnations, Tyrannosaurus rex - the giant meat-eating dinosaur from the Cretaceous period - walked slower than previously thought, most likely ambling around at human walking speed, new Dutch research found.

Working with a 3-dimensional computer model of "Trix", a female T. rex skeleton at the Dutch Naturalis museum, researcher Pasha van Bijlert added computer reconstructions of muscles and ligaments to find that it's likely that the dinosaur's preferred speed was 4.61 kms (2.86 miles) an hour, close to the walking pace of humans and horses.

In an article on the movement of dinosaurs in the Royal Open Society Science journal, Van Bijlert and his co-authors said T. rex's huge tail played an important part in its locomotion.

They looked at how the animal would achieve a natural frequency of movement, factoring in not only leg muscles as in previous studies but also tail movement, that would minimize the amount of energy used.

"The tail would sway up and down with each step (like a giraffe's neck). If the step rhythm and tail natural frequency were matched, the tail would resonate, maximizing energy storage," Van Bijlert said on Twitter.

By calculating the T. Rex's step rhythm researchers estimated its walking speed.

However, it's too soon to assume a human could have outrun a T. rex: the researchers said they were looking at the fearsome predator's walking pace and still researching its possible top speeds.

There's also no possibility of it being put to the test as the species died out more than 60 million years before people appeared on Earth.

(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Recommended Stories

  • What left this ‘footprint’ in rock on the Appalachian Trail? It’s not what it seems

    It wasn’t a dinosaur, experts say.

  • 'The tipping point': First T. rex mass death site in southern US, found in Utah, strengthens evidence of pack behavior

    The pack of four, possibly five, T. rexes likely died in a seasonal flood after a slow-burn fire between 66 and 100 million years ago, scientists say.

  • In ‘Moon Landing of Genomics,’ Scientists Sequence Ancient DNA From Dirt

    No fossils necessary.

  • Tyrannosaurs hunted in packs, making them even more terrifying

    It's hard to imagine an ancient creature that would terrify you more than a tyrannosaur. The mighty Tyrannosaurus rex is the most icon of all the dinosaurs but it's just one member of a larger family of carnivorous dinosaurs referred to as tyrannosaurs. Many of them were massive in size and while debate continues to rage over whether or not they were active hunters or primarily scavengers, they are almost always depicted in both fictional and historic light as being solitary. Now, new research published in PeerJ suggests that this might not have been the case, and it's possible that tyrannosaurs regularly hunted in groups, as a pack. This finding is based on the discovery of a handful of tyrannosaur skeletons found in the same location in a lakebed where the animals are presumed to have drowned. Their remains were fossilized as a group, and researchers suggest that the animals were actually engaging in social hunting when flooding swept them away and led to their deaths. If this is indeed the case, it could rewrite what we know about how these ancient carnivores lived their lives. The find itself is remarkable. Tyrannosaur fossils aren't exactly the kind of thing you find in your backyard, and to find four or five of them in the same location is incredibly fortunate. The fact that these five dinosaurs were all hanging out in the same location at the same time may indicate that the animals were more social than previously thought, and if they were hunting together they would have been a truly fearsome force of nature. It was once believed that tyrannosaurs and dinosaurs in general weren't social like many modern animals. In the case of carnivores like tyrannosaurs, their brains were so small that scientists originally thought they weren't capable of advanced social behaviors like pack hunting. This discovery might be evidence that the carnivores did indeed group up to hunt their prey, but actually proving that this was the case will be incredibly difficult. There are other reasons why the dinosaurs may have been grouped up in a single location, including the possibility that they were victims of poisoning after drinking from a contaminated water source or perhaps even that they were killed by a wildfire. The researchers note that charcoal is also present near the fossil location, and a fire could have actually forced the animals to group up, trapping them and eventually suffocating or burning them to death. Despite these possibilities, the researchers seem fairly confident that their theory of a deadly flooding event holds the most water. It's obviously very difficult to study animals that are no longer around, especially when we have no comparable living relatives to observe. Tyrannosaurs may have been pack hunters, and if they were it would have been incredible to see them in action. Unfortunately, short of a Jurassic Park-esque resurrection, we'll never know for sure.

  • Feast your eyes on the most incredible video from Mars you’ll ever see

    NASA's Mars helicopter took flight on the Red Planet early this morning in a first-of-its-kind demonstration of a manmade aircraft sustaining powered flight on another planet. It's a major historic moment and while we knew about the flight and even had a single image from the helicopter to prove that it flew, we didn't have video. Until now, of course, as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has since updated the world with footage shot by the Perseverance rover. The video clip shows the helicopter gearing up for its big flight and then taking off. It hovers for a while before landing softly back on the ground. The helicopter's flight is a very big deal for NASA for many reasons, but the biggest is that it represents the future of planetary exploration. It likely won't be long before NASA and other space agencies around the world begin to consider powered flight as a way to more rapidly and efficiently explore other planets. For now, we have a single video of a helicopter flying on Mars, and that's more than enough https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMnOo2zcjXA A description of the video via NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory: In this video captured by NASA’s Perseverance rover, the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter took the first powered, controlled flight on another planet on April 19, 2021. The rover was parked at “Van Zyl Overlook,” about 211 feet (64.3 meters) away in Mars' Jezero Crater and chronicled the flight operations with its cameras. These images from the rover’s Mastcam-Z cameras show the helicopter hovering above the Red Planet's surface. During this first flight, the helicopter climbed to an altitude of 10 feet (3 meters), hovered, and then touched back down on the surface of Mars. The 4-pound aircraft doesn't have any scientific instruments. It has no mission beyond flying for the several weeks it has left, and aside from the hardware that records data that is sent back to Earth about each of its flights, it has no sensors or scientific equipment of any kind. The idea is that if Ingenuity can demonstrate that sustained, stable flight in the Martian atmosphere is possible, that may open the door to aerial drone exploration of Mars. Such an aircraft could rapidly move from one area to another, and if it's packed with scientific equipment it could take readings from all over a region of Mars over the course of just a few years. Of course, Mars has its own tricks up its sleeve that would make such a mission even more daring. Specifically, Martian dust storms regularly rock the planet and some can even engulf the entire world. Such a storm would keep the vast majority of exploratory aircraft on the ground, which would hinder exploration and potentially cut a pricey mission short. We'll have to wait and see what NASA thinks after Ingenuity's mission is over, but for now, things are looking rather good.

  • Tesla's Driverless Video Problem Has Gone Deadly

    This weekend, two men died in an unspeakable Tesla wreck. They drove a 2019 Model S off the road and hit a tree, then the electric car burst into flames and burned for hours, according to reporting by KPRC 2 in Houston. The most troubling detail from the incident is that, according to CNN, the […] The post When a Meme Goes Deadly: Tesla and the Driverless Viral Videos appeared first on InsideHook.

  • ‘All gone’: St. Vincent prime minister appeals for aid amid ongoing volcano eruption

    With one-third of his eastern Caribbean nation transformed into “a relative wasteland” from the erupting La Soufrière volcano, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tuesday appealed to the international community for help with his country’s recovery.

  • Russia’s talk of leaving the ISS makes so much more sense now

    NASA may have been a bit blindsided this week when its partner, Russia's Roscosmos, revealed that it was going to decide whether or not it wanted to leave the ISS permanently. The space station has been co-operated by both the United States and Russia for a long time and has hosted astronauts from many different nations. Now, it seems Russia is having second thoughts and it's blaming the space station's age and lack of functionality as reasons it might depart. At the time, it didn't make a ton of sense. The ISS has been a big deal for Russia for a long time and it's one of the few areas where the United States and Russia have a cooperative agreement that, at least from outside appearances, works quite well. Political blustering aside, there seemed to be little reason why either country would want to set sail, but a post on Telegram by Roscosmos boss Dmitry Rogozin helps make things quite a bit clearer. If Russia does decide to leave the ISS, it will almost certainly be doing so in favor of its own space station. As AP reports, a Telegram post by Rogozin appeared shortly after news broke that the country was considering pulling out of the International Space Station. The message was simple, with the Russian space boss stating that the "first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works." Rogozin also noted that Energia, the Russian state-owned aerospace corporation, is working on the project and that it should be ready to launch by 2025. The posts included a video of Energia workers doing their thing. Russia has already agreed to work with NASA on the International Space Station through 2024. Beyond that, another agreement would have to be reached in order for the cooperation to continue. NASA has long been of the opinion that it will continue to work on the ISS until it makes sense to stop. Russia appears to be arguing that that limit will be reached shortly, and that the space station may ultimately be too old and/or unsafe for it to feel comfortable sending its astronauts there. If that does indeed happen, and Russia pulls out of the ISS in 2025, it will be interesting to see what NASA decides to do. Russia is obviously working on its own space station that it will begin constructing in space in 2025 but NASA has no such plans. The U.S. space agency wants to send humans to the Moon within the next four years (or so) and is working on the Artemis program that will see the construction of a lunar gateway to act as a jumping-off point for missions to and from the lunar surface. That's all great, but none of those plans would fill a hole that an abandoned ISS would leave. It may be a while before we see what Russia's decision ultimately is, but Russia's chatter this week will undoubtedly have caught NASA's attention.

  • Babysitter used wrestling moves on 1-year-old before his death, Texas police say

    He’s also accused of holding the infant like a football.

  • 1956 Pontiac Star Chief Is A Million Dollar Masterpiece

    For many, the 1950s was one of the greatest decades for cars and enthusiasts alike.

  • High-Res Video Showing Helicopter Completing First Flight On Mars

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter successfully completed its first historic flight on Mars. The helicopter climbed to an altitude of 10 feet (3 meters), hovered, and then touched back down on the surface of Mars. Credit to "NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS".

  • Britain on the hunt for 'moon trees' grown from seeds sent to space

    A hunt for Britain’s 'moon trees' grown from seeds sent to space has been launched by the UK Space Agency. Nasa sent around 500 seeds of various species on the Apollo 14 mission in 1971 to test the effects of deep space on growth for future human missions. A capsule manned by astronaut Stuart Roosa orbited the moon before returning the loblolly pine, sweet gum, redwood, Douglas fir, and sycamore seeds to earth, where at least 60 trees were planted mainly in the US. However, many of the seeds have gone missing over the decades, prompting the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS) and the UK Space Agency to appeal for the public to locate any “living pieces of space history” in Britain. It comes after Christine Walkden, the gardening television presenter, told BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time that the country may be home to 15 moon trees. “We are intrigued and it seems like a bit of a mystery,” Prof Steve Miller, the RAS vice president, told The Telegraph. “If those seeds did come to the UK and produce trees, where on earth are they? We just don't seem to be able to track them down.” The only known moon tree in Britain is a second-generation sapling in a private garden in Flamstead, a Hertfordshire village. Kew Gardens and the Jodrell Bank Arboretum have no record of the Apollo 14 seeds. Libby Jackson, of the UK Space Agency, said: “Understanding the effects of space on ungerminated seeds will be vital for future space missions, including when we look to sustain human life beyond earth.” She added: “I'll be interested in discovering if any of the moon seeds came to the UK and what has become of them." In 2015, scientists found that 2kg of rocket seeds were still viable, but slower growing, after spending six months aboard the International Space Station with Major Tim Peake, despite radiation levels 100 times greater than earth. Seven apple trees were also grown in Britain after flying to the ISS, cultivated from the tree which inspired British physicist Sir Isaac Newton to examine the effect of gravity.

  • Georgia café owner: Increased competition for employees causing staffing shortage

    Angela Yeo, who owns Le Café Gourmet in Savannah, says, 'It is a hard time for a small business like us.'

  • ‘Fear the Walking Dead': June Was Right to Do What She Did

    (We’ve got some major spoilers here for the “Fear the Walking Dead” episode that aired April 18 on AMC. Like, the biggest ones. You’ve been warned.) Well, I don’t think that went quite the way anyone expected it to. This week’s episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” had the feel of a season finale — or at least mid-season finale. It did, after all, wrap up a multi-season plotline when Virginia (Colby Minifie) lost not only her power, but her life at June’s (Jenna Elfman) hands as well. And on top of that, several big character arcs hit their conclusions this week, such as Sherry (Christine Evangelista) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) once again going their separate ways. There’s plenty of uncertainty at the moment, with Morgan’s little settlement over here, and Strand (Colman Domingo) and his little army over there, and the remaining Virginia loyalists still out there somewhere. But for now I just wanna talk about one thing. Also Read: 'The Walking Dead': Negan's Big Decision Could Have Big Consequences June was right to kill Virginia. Morgan’s (Lennie James) rhetoric about how they’re no better than Virginia if they execute her for her crimes sounds great, and it’s something that numerous characters in the “Walking Dead” TV universe have espoused over the years. And maybe — just maybe — the very long view will tell us he’s actually right. But these aren’t ideal circumstances, and choosing not to mete out justice can have major consequences as well. We saw that on the main “Walking Dead” series after the Savior War when all the Saviors got essentially a blanket pardon except for Negan, who was kept alive in lockup for six years. The issue that arose there wasn’t really about the lack of punishment. It was the complete lack of a real reckoning with what had just happened. The Saviors’ reign of terror on the communities wasn’t something that could be easily forgotten. That trauma was immense. It made perfect sense that some of the residents of Oceanside, where the Saviors slaughtered every man and boy, couldn’t be chill about this blanket amnesty. Also Read: 'Walking Dead': Everything We Know About the Reapers So the communities ended up with a serial killer picking off former Saviors, which in turn stirred up other problems. All of it could have been avoided — emphasis on could — had Rick & Co. implemented some kind of truth and reconciliation situation so everyone would have the opportunity to actually deal with what had just happened. But they didn’t, and a bunch more people died than needed to. Morgan’s repeated return to this pacifistic mindset is one of his most annoying traits. It’s his eternal conflict. And he was wrong here. A strong hand was needed, not a soft one. On the other side, torturing Virginia to death or whatever Strand had planned isn’t going to help either. It’s not a great precedent, sure, but it would probably make everyone involved a worse person. Also Read: 'Walking Dead': Did We Just Meet the First New Character From the Carol and Daryl Spinoff? Virginia herself knew exactly what needed to be done — just kill her quickly and be done with it — though she probably wasn’t thinking about it as anything other than a way to not have to suffer through whatever Strand and his pals were going to do to her. But the reality of the situation was that this was absolutely necessary because Morgan and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) wanted to let Virginia run off with Dakota. That would have been a disaster, and the sort of thing that might have started a war with Strand’s group. Fortunately, June handled it. In a way, this might have been the best possible way for it to happen under the circumstances. An actual trial, in which Virginia’s many crimes would be put on display, would have been ideal, but the situation was far too volatile for that — and nobody seemed to even consider that option anyway. But hey, this way Morgan gets to keep his principles. Strand and pals get their justice. And June gets some measure of justice for John’s death in the last episode. But with June taking matters into her own hands, it’s just the one person who has to bear the burden of dealing with it, and the level of tension has greatly decreased with that situation dealt with permanently. Hopefully, the others won’t come down too hard on her, and she won’t exile herself or something. She provided an extremely valuable service to the community by killing Virginia — I can only hope the others will come to see it that way too. Read original story ‘Fear the Walking Dead': June Was Right to Do What She Did At TheWrap

  • Stargazing: Patty Tavatanakit and Lydia Ko grouped together for first two rounds of LA Open

    Lydia Ko took the day off and went to the beach in Santa Monica where a seagull, making a dive for her sandwich, took a bite of her too.

  • Winter's not done yet: Snow, record cold to chill central, northeastern U.S.

    Snow is forecast to fall across a long swath of the country, all the way from the Rockies to New England, the National Weather Service said.

  • Could a Credit-Builder Loan Be the Ticket to Improving Your Credit Score?

    Trying to build credit can be a challenge. This is especially true if you have no credit history or bad credit and can't get a loan. Your payment history is one of the most important components of your credit score.

  • Here’s How to Best View This Month’s Lyrids Meteor Shower

    Here are some tips from a NASA expert on how to best view the Epic Lyrid meteor shower, which is set to peak from April 21-22. The post Here’s How to Best View This Month’s Lyrids Meteor Shower appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Supergirl’s production limitations yield some great character scenes

    One consequence of Supergirl sending its leading lady to the Phantom Zone is that the show has become much more serialized than usual. We’re following the nitty gritty details of Kara’s journey through her newfound prison, as well as the day-to-day reality of how the Super Friends are coping without her. The upside is a nice sense of emotional and logistical continuity; the downside is a frustrating sense of same-y-ness. Phantoms and angst have dominated this smartly conceived but unevenly executed start to season six, and I’m looking forward to the show moving in a drastically different direction next week. But, for now, “Lost Souls” at least uses its familiar plotting to deliver some satisfying character work along the way.

  • Tyrannosaurs may have hunted in packs like wolves, a new study says, undermining the idea they were solitary predators

    The research, published on Monday in the journal Peer J, was done on remains found in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah.