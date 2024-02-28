Who keeps calling from Iran and Mexico? WhatsApp scammers, probably

Getting missed calls from India, Iran or Mexico? As tempted as you might be, don't call back! Consumer protection organizations are warning about the threat of WhatsApp scam calls being placed from all over the world.

The scammers make what's known as a ping call: They ring briefly and hang up in an effort to get the person to call back, the consumer advice centre in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said in a warning to consumers.

Calls via WhatsApp are particularly common, but such scams can also be placed via landline numbers. Those affected typically get ping calls from country codes like India (+91), Iran (+98) and Mexico (+52).

Under no circumstances should you call back the unknown numbers, as there is a high probability that a sophisticated attempt at fraud is waiting for you.

The consumer protection organizations believe that the aim is either to get the caller to disclose passwords and other sensitive data, to transfer money or to try and take control of a WhatsApp accounts.

They advise those affected to block calls from strangers in the app. This can be done in the WhatsApp settings under "Privacy/Calls" by activating the option "Silence unknown callers".

After this, only calls from people whose numbers you have saved as a contact will be allowed through.