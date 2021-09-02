Who keeps losing stacks of cash in Holly Springs? Here’s how you can get it back.

Are you the person who lost a “substantial sum of money” not once but twice in Holly Springs?

The Holly Springs Police Department wants to get it back to you.

Police “recovered” the money the week of Aug. 22. If you can say the amount, and when and where it was lost you can have it back, according to a police department Facebook post.

This is the second “substantial sum of money” the police department is sitting on. The first stack was found the week of Dec. 20, 2020.

Want it back? Same deal.

Email hspd@hollyspringsnc.gov to claim the money — no word yet on what happens if no one comes forward.