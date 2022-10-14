‘Keeps me up at night’: fear of serial killer petrifies California community

Kimberly Warmsley does not remember the last time a string of homicides have so deeply affected a community, as the seven slayings that have rocked the cities of Stockton and Oakland.

“All of this keeps me up at night,” Warmsley said, who serves as a Stockton city council member on the city’s predominantly Hispanic south side. “It’s caused some of our residents, especially in our Hispanic community, to be a little disturbed and uneasy.”

Authorities confirmed earlier this month that a still-unknown serial killer was probably responsible for the shooting of six people in Stockton and one in Oakland since April 2021. Ballistics tests and some surveillance video have linked the shootings together – nearly 70 miles apart – with Stockton’s police chief, Stanley McFadden, calling the shooter “mission-oriented”. Officials have not said what the exact motive is, provided a detailed description of the shooter or if victims had been targeted, but five of the victims were Hispanic men ranging from ages 21 to 54, which has left the community reeling.

The first known victim was Juan Vasquez Serrano, 40, who was shot and killed at 4.18am on 10 April 2021 in Oakland. Six days later, an unsheltered Black woman, 46, heard someone walking around her tent around 3.20am in Stockton. She told investigators a man about 6ft tall, wearing a black Covid mask, dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants, shot her multiple times. She is, thus far, the sole survivor, the only Black person and only female victim. The woman was able to defend herself by going toward the shooter, who lowered his gun, police have said. On 8 July, Paul Yaw, 35, was shot and killed around 12.30am in a park off Kermit Lane. He is the shooter’s only white victim and was also unsheltered.

Since Yaw’s death, the Stockton serial killer has been fatally shooting two Hispanic men each month: Salvador Debudey Jr, 43, and Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez, 21, in August; Juan Cruz, 52, and Lawrence Lopez Sr, in September.

While the same gun has been used for all homicides, authorities have not ruled out multiple shooters. However, video surveillance released by the Stockton police department shows a single man who they have identified as a person of interest in the murders.

Stockton police did not immediately respond to interview requests by the Guardian.

“This is pretty critical right now,” Warmsley says “And people are afraid, as they should be.”

‘Victims of convenience’

Father Nelson Rabell preaches at Santa María Peregrina, Stockton’s independent Lutheran Spanish-speaking church, where the majority of church members are in some way connected to farm work. Most families are from the Michoacán state in Mexico; many have mixed status.

The shootings have occurred late at night or in the early morning, presenting a fear-inducing public safety issue for Stockton’s large farm working population that often wake up early to commute to the Central Valley, return home after dark and are largely Latino.

“Anxiety, yes. I can’t deny it,” said Rabel in response to how his congregation felt about the serial killer. He said mothers with young children have to drop off their children at a friend’s house during the dark, early morning hours, and then commute to work in the fields. As the days shorten and get darker, people’s concern about their exposure to a serial killer, who strikes at night and in darkness, is growing.

“[It is] no doubt inhumane,” he said. “I wouldn’t venture to say what the motivation is. No doubt hate is behind it. Whatever form of hate it is. It’s inhuman, and should not be tolerated regardless of motivation.”

Robert Schug, a California State University criminology professor, said the majority of the Stockton serial killer’s victims were homeless or people who were out in the middle of the night. The victims are vulnerable, he says, and the killer is going out and shooting whomever he can find.

“Serial killers don’t target 300-pound linebackers,” he said, adding the Stockton murders are “victims of convenience”.

Schug, who is a forensic psychologist, said the shooter “has his life set up to where he has a job that lets him be out in the middle of the night. Or, he doesn’t have a job.” He uses a gun, which Schug says represents a lack of physical investment and proximity seems to be important due to the closeness of the Stockton crime scenes. “He seems to know where the dark streets are, which might suggest some familiarity.” It’s also possible the killer lives in the area between Stockton and Oakland, and commutes into the city to commit murder, Schug said.

“We have to get over this notion that there is one singular mindset of a serial killer,” he said, calling them a heterogeneous group with significant variability in their approaches and ideology.

Officials’ comments on the shootings being “mission-oriented” signal there must be some evidence indicating the killer is targeting people specifically for being homeless or for their ethnicity, Schug suggested.

“Police have way more info than they are letting us know,” he said.

But crimes within and against homeless populations are exceptionally hard to investigate, Schug contends. California’s unsheltered are vulnerable and transient, he says. Some individuals don’t necessarily want to cooperate with police for fear of being investigated for other crimes, he adds. Police are also walking a fine line between informing the public and not exposing investigative tactics.

Warmsley said Stockton police were out communicating with the city’s unsheltered communities, a daunting task considering the city’s growing numbers of people who live in encampments. After San Joaquin county’s most recent Point in Time Count, which attempts to quantify the number of homeless people in each city, ABC 10 reported that Stockton is home to two-thirds of the county’s unsheltered.

“At the end of the day, there’s only one race and that’s the human race,” Warmsley argues. “No matter what your living situation may or may not be, it can never mandate how people should treat you. The fact that individuals may or may not be targeted because of their living conditions or economic status … doesn’t mean they are less than a human being. It’s totally unacceptable.”

Stockton police department is offering a $125,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer at-large.