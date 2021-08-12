What Keeps The Talk Co-Host Amanda Kloots Going All Day? The Resilient Toddler Mom Shares Her Favorite Products

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Over the past year and a half, Amanda Kloots has shown the world she is a force to be reckoned with and the mother of all multitaskers. The Broadway dancer-turned-fitness entrepreneur cared for her baby boy Elvis, continued her online jump rope sessions, and stunned us with honest, soul-baring updates about husband Nick Cordero's illness and death from COVID-19. She then reinvented herself before our eyes, becoming a host of The Talk and a best-selling author along with her sister, Anna Kloots, of the memoir Live Your Life.

If you're a fan of Kloots, you already know all this. But you probably still have some burning questions for her, which might go something like this: How the heck does she do and go through all that and still look so sunshiny and positive? We at Parents are just as in awe, so we asked her about all the things and routines that keep this busy toddler mama going all day. And while we can't all be fitness pros with TV-show makeup artists and stylists at the ready, we can use a few of her recommendations.

Parents: What do you use to wake up in the morning?

Amanda Kloots: I use [my toddler] Elvis! He wakes me up every morning by saying, "Mama," and I hear him from afar.

P: Your mornings must be packed after that! What do the two of you have for breakfast?

AK: Elvis loves waffles, apples, and Cheerios. I don't usually eat breakfast because I'm always on the go, but Vita Coco Boosted [caffeinated coconut water] makes it easier in the mornings and has become my go-to breakfast drink. My favorite is the chai! I love that Boosted is made with MCT oil which gives you energy and focus, without the jitters and crash caffeine can add. It's definitely a must-have in my fridge these days.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: Vita Coco Boosted Chai Coconut Water (12 pack), $33.36; amazon.com.

P: What workout gear are you in love with right now?

AK: For workout equipment I'd say my AK! jump rope! It's the number one go-to thing I do every day. I jump for 10 minutes every day.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: XYLsports Jump Rope, $10.99; amazon.com.

P: What's an outfit you've been wearing this summer that makes you feel good?

AK: For workout gear, my favorite store to shop at is Bandier. They have the best in athleisure! I love their WSLY sweats. They are just easy to wear. You can work out in them or lounge in them, or run around town in them. And I also love my Good American jeans and Knix tank tops.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Bandier

To buy: WSLY The Ecosoft Classic Pocket Jogger, $128; bandier.com.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Good American

To buy: Good American Good Classic Boot, $169; goodamerican.com.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Knix

To buy: Knix LuxeLift Tank, $55; knix.com.

P: What is your go-to brand for Elvis' clothing?

AK: Target's Cat & Jack!

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: Cat & Jack Toddler Boys' 2pk Colorblock Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $8.50; target.com.

P: What are Elvis' favorite toys right now?

AK: Trash Truck toys, planes, helicopters, or his choo-choos.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: Trash Truck, by Max Keane, $13.49; amazon.com.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: Matchbox Garbage Truck Large, $29.99; amazon.com.

P: What are your favorite foods and snacks to keep your energy up throughout the day?

AK: Peanut butter toast, protein smoothies, oranges, and tortilla chips.

P: What's a treat you give yourself when you've had a rough day?

AK: I love a cookie—chocolate chip or frosted! Or, I love to get a massage if I'm really giving myself a treat.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Cookies by Design

To buy: Keep Smiling Survival Kit, $62.99; cookiesbydesign.com.

P: What's a skincare or self-care product that makes you feel like you've had a good night's sleep and don't have to run after a toddler all the time?

AK: I have an LED face mask that shines red light on your face. It's a game changer! I also love my ice roller that I keep in the freezer. It helps with de-puffing your face, and it's only $13 on Amazon!

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: Nufr LED Face Mask Light Therapy, $59.99; amazon.com.

Amanda Kloots Must Haves

Amazon

To buy: Latme Ice Roller, $12.99; amazon.com.

P: What helps both you and Elvis wind down at the end of the day?

AK: We like to watch the Netflix show Trash Truck together and cuddle!